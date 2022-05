UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There is nearly $1 billion sitting in an account in North Carolina, and some of it could be yours. WCNC Charlotte has learned that more than $19 million of that money is from Union County alone. The money is a mix of unclaimed insurance policies, abandoned safe-deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, old bank accounts, utility deposits, stocks and bonds.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO