ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Filtered sunshine with a few thunderstorms

By Colleen Peterson
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We will see mostly cloudy skies with humid conditions throughout the day. Temperatures...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Warm temperatures with high humidity

Today’s forecast is going to pretty similar to yesterday. We started with fog and temps in the 60’s and 70’s, but that fog has now cleared out. Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s north of I-10 and lower 80’s at the coast. We cannot rule out a shower or storm, but most will stay dry.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Cloudy skies overnight, Small rain chances to start the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! A few showers and storms pushed through portions of the viewing area today, but most places stayed dry. Those showers will move out later this evening cloudy skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper-60’s. Fog will be possible tomorrow morning, so make sure to be very careful on the roadways! Tomorrow, a small chance of rain sticks around with temperatures back into the mid-80’s with partly cloudy skies.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Some fog to start, warm and muggy afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. Because of a system stalled to our north and west, we are looking at one or two showers for the next two days, but most should stay dry through Thursday. Temps are starting warmer in the upper 60’s with dewpoints also in the 60’s and 70’s thanks to a light southerly wind. Because of this, patchy fog is also possible this morning through mid-morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for all except the immediate coastline until 9 am.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

A shower or two this afternoon

Starting with the big picture…..We are still between systems with a system off to our north and west. Because of this we are looking at one or two showers for the next several days, but most should stay dry through Thursday. Highs today will reach the mid-80’s north of...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

Hurricane season 2022: What are this year’s storm names?

We’re closing in on the start of hurricane season once again. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but storms have formed before that day in each of the past seven years. As of Sunday there’s no threat of another early storm forming in the near future, but...
ALABAMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 410 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Brockton to near Enterprise to 8 miles south of Level Plains, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Daleville, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton, Clayhatchee, Chancellor, Hunt Field, Waterford, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Knox Field, Lucile, Gerald, Turner Crossroads, Central City and Clintonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Warming trend this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We had a lovely start to the week! Temperatures in the low 80s will stick around until later this evening. We will only cool to the upper 60s tomorrow morning with patchy fog. We have mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain for the next...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy