Filtered sunshine with a few thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. Because of a system stalled to our north and west, we are looking at one or two showers for the next two days, but most should stay dry through Thursday. Temps are starting warmer in the upper 60’s with dewpoints also in the 60’s and 70’s thanks to a light southerly wind. Because of this, patchy fog is also possible this morning through mid-morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for all except the immediate coastline until 9 am.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO