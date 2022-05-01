Filtered sunshine with a few thunderstorms

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 410 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Brockton to near Enterprise to 8 miles south of Level Plains, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Daleville, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton, Clayhatchee, Chancellor, Hunt Field, Waterford, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Knox Field, Lucile, Gerald, Turner Crossroads, Central City and Clintonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
