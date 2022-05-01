ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history

By WILL WEISSERT and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden saluted his “friend of five decades” Walter Mondale on Sunday, traveling to the University of Minnesota to remember the former vice president and Democratic Party elder whose memorial service was delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Mondale died...

