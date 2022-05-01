ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Rain arrives overnight in Connecticut; lingers into morning commute

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

This week will be unsettled with on-and-off rain, but there will be some bright spots. Temperatures will be more seasonable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pk1vB_0fPhf4Xo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTSzl_0fPhf4Xo00

Today's highs will be around 70 interior, but cooler near the coastlines.

Tonight, on and off showers, seasonable lows around 50.

Monday, on and off rain, with a cool East wind. Highs will be in the upper-50's.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, but dry. Highs in the mid-60's.

Wednesday, more rain with highs in the mid-60's.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-60's to low 70's.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs middle 60's.

News 12

News 12

