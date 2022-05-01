ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

‘Intoxicated’ St. Pete woman found passed out with child in vehicle, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 3 days ago

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a St. Petersburg woman Thursday after she was found passed out with a child in a running vehicle.

An affidavit said that Alaya Kathleen Douglas, 21, was intoxicated when she was found unconscious with the 4-year-old with her in the driver’s seat.

1 dead in early morning wreck in Sarasota

A witness said the child had been pressing the gas pedal, according to police.

Police said multiple calls were made about the passed out woman. One of the 911 calls actually came from Douglas’ child, according to the affidavit.

Officers said there was a glass with a clear liquid and a lime that smelled of alcohol within reach of both the child and the passed out woman.

According to another affidavit, Douglas became erratic and uncooperative with police once she awoke, stumbling while walking. Police said that she also had scent of alcohol on her breath.

The affidavit also said that after being read her rights, she made some spontaneous statements like “It’s obvious I had several drinks” and told police she knew she was intoxicated when asked to do a breath test.

Douglas was charged with neglect of child and driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

Comments / 43

SarasotaRoyal1
3d ago

Kids having kids, is a bad idea. School work to changing diapers and never living a life free from adult responsibilities for even a brief moment..

Reply(9)
16
Michelle Cruz
2d ago

I hope she gets help for the sake of her and the baby. I hope the child has someone to care for it.

Reply
10
Julian Snow
2d ago

It Looks Like She Isn't Ready To Let Go Of The Party Life Even Though A Child Is Way More Important

Reply(2)
6
