BaubleBar quickly became one of the most buzzed-about jewelry brands after launching in 2010, specializing in custom options — and in recent years have expanded into other categories including tech accessories and home décor.

Although the brand is a celebrity favorite by the likes of Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields, Jessica Alba and more, BaubleBar products normally have pretty affordable price points — and now they’re about to get even more budget-friendly.

Starting May 1 until May 8 BaubleBar is treating customers to one of their biggest sales of the year: 20% off their entire website and special deals on their most-loved styles starting at just $10 . Use the promo code BB20 . This means you can save big on the Internet-obsessed custom iPhone cases , custom throw blankets , the Pisa bracelets , statement earrings and so much more.

If you ask us, this sounds like the perfect time to refresh your accessories now that warm weather is finally here.

Exclusions: specially marked pieces, Maya Brenner items, gift cards, gift boxes and pouches.

After BaubleBar’s very successful 2021 Cyber Week deal on their fan favorite $10 Pisa bracelets, they decided to bring them back for their Spring event. Included in the assortment are Black Friday best sellers as well as new styles featuring six fresh new colors, two new scales (larger and smaller) and now offered in silver.

These will only be available while supplies last, so make sure to scoop up your summer stack while you can.

BaubleBar’s popular Disney collection will also be available at a discount this week! While the special drops consistently sell out within hours as fans try to get their hands on their favorite characters and styles. This time, the brand designed a collection of Disney x BaubleBar items that are just $15. With only limited quantities available, customers will want to act fast.

Enjoy the brand’s popular Mini Alidia Ring for just $12 a pop (normally $44 each).

The trendy, chunky and stackable ring can easily be paired with a variety of different pieces you already wear and would look great for a date night, brunch with the gals or even a casual day out on the town.

These rings are available in five different colors including clear, light pink, opalescent clear and two different a multi-color patterns.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a fun, custom iPhone case, BaubleBar is the place to shop. The brand offers a wide variety of colors, fonts and styles that would fit anyone’s atheistic. The best part? You can save 20%!

BaubleBar mastered the perfect personalized throw blanket that not only looks good on your Instagram but is comfy, too. Choose from a variety of styles, colors and designs, plus customize your blanket of choice with your name or initial and make cuddling on the couch even better. Save 20% on these popular throws while you can.

