This story has been updated to reflect the fire occurring at 112 Lincoln Street in Pittsfield. Please read our updated article, HERE. The Pittsfield Fire Department with mutual aid from multiple Berkshire County fire stations is on the scene of a massive fire that is at this point involving two houses at the southeast corner of Cherry and Lincoln Streets in Pittsfield. The homes in the neighborhood are fairly close together so containing the fire at this point, you would think, is crucial.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO