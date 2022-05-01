ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking down the 2022 Penguins playoff lineup

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzClq_0fPhb5ZN00

Here’s a look at the lineup the Penguins will carry into the NHL playoffs:

Centers

11, Brian Boyle, 6-6, 245 – A sturdy defensive presence, Boyle has elevated the penalty kill while providing some offense.

53, Teddy Blueger, 6-0, 185 – Defense is usually his first priority as he routinely draws assignments against the opposition’s top line.

71, Evgeni Malkin, 6-3, 195 – While not as dangerous as he once was, Malkin still drives a lot of the Penguins’ success on the power play.

77, Jeff Carter, 6-3, 219 – Capable of playing center or wing, Carter has been asked to fill a lot of holes in the team’s lineup this season.

87, Sidney Crosby, 5-11, 200 – After shaking off the rust from his offseason wrist surgery, Crosby has been one of the NHL’s most productive players in recent months.

Wingers

9, Evan Rodrigues, 5-11, 184 – After a torrid first half, Rodrigues has cooled off considerably since New Year’s Day.

16, Jason Zucker, 5-11, 192 – Chronic injuries have largely denied Zucker an opportunity to show what he is capable of with the Penguins.

17, Bryan Rust, 5-11, 192 – Despite repeated absences due to injury or illness, Rust reached the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season.

23, Brock McGinn, 6-0, 187 – Few players on the roster offer the abrasive element the hard-scrabble McGinn can.

42, Kasperi Kapanen, 6-1, 194 – Talented but underwhelming, Kapanen’s play has largely been frustrating since rejoining the Penguins.

43, Danton Heinen, 6-1, 188 – A bargain at $1.1 million, Heinen has largely been as reliable as he is affordable.

59, Jake Guentzel, 5-11, 180 – While not blessed with a blistering slap shot or blazing speed, few players in the NHL can collect goals like Guentzel.

67, Rickard Rakell, 6-1, 195 – A top-six forward by any measure, Rakell has found some success skating with Crosby since joining the team March 21.

Defensemen

2, Chad Ruhwedel, 5-11, 191 – Always reliable, Ruhwedel never does anything in a spectacular fashion but seems to always do it correctly.

5, Mike Matheson, 6-2, 188 – Capable of skating quicker than a hiccup, Matheson has morphed into one of the team’s most dependable defensemen.

6, John Marino, 6-1, 181 – While still a staple on the penalty kill, overall inconsistency has pockmarked Marino’s game.

8, Brian Dumoulin, 6-4, 207 – Perhaps the greatest defensive defenseman in franchise history, Dumoulin has been prone to uncharacteristic mistakes as of late.

18, Nathan Beaulieu, 6-2, 200 – A rugged, physical entity, Beaulieu was acquired at the trade deadline as a depth defenseman.

28, Marcus Pettersson, 6-3, 177 – Lanky and athletic, Pettersson enjoyed a solid first half of the season but has been a frequent healthy scratch in recent weeks.

52, Mark Friedman, 5-11, 185 – Fast and aggressive, Friedman offers an antagonistic approach that often agitates the opposition.

58, Kris Letang, 6-0, 201 – In what is possibly his final season with the franchise, Letang is offering one of the most complete seasons of his career.

Goalies

1, Casey DeSmith, 6-0, 181 – One of the smaller goaltenders in the NHL, DeSmith has been thrust into a big role as the Penguins’ top goaltender.

35, Tristan Jarry, 6-2, 194 – A right foot injury has hobbled Jarry indefinitely and denied him the opportunity to rebound from his ugly 2021 postseason.

70, Louis Domingue, 6-3, 208 – A career journeyman with eight seasons of experience, Domingue is one of seven right-catching goaltenders who appeared in an NHL game this season.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 Penguins Playoff Preview: Penguins and Rangers meet in round one

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Could this be it? After 16 years, could this be the final Stanley Cup Playoff run with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang? It's entirely possible as both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, remain without new contracts. The Penguins, owners of the best active playoff streak in North American professional sports, are in a position they aren't much used to heading into the postseason – the underdog. When the series opens on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers, not many believe the Penguins, winner of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

JOEL QUENNEVILLE REPORTEDLY EYEING A RETURN BEHIND AN NHL BENCH

Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Naming the Red Wings’ Most Valuable Player

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, and Kyle Knopp are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
Tribune-Review

Penguins sign 2020 5th-round pick Raivis Ansons to entry-level pro contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed 2020 fifth-round pick Raivis Ansons to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Monday. The 20-year-old Ansons this week will embark on the QMJHL playoffs for the major-junior Saint John Sea Dogs. Ansons, a leftty-shooting forward, had career-highs in goals (18), assists (42), points (60) and plus-minus (plus-29) over 56 games in his third junior season. Ansons, 20, is from Riga, Latvia — the same town as veteran Penguins center Teddy Blueger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
John Marino
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Mark Friedman
Person
Bryan Rust
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon, Corey Perry avoid suspension, earn fines

The first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was a wild one, with penalties, fights, and dangerous plays happening all across the league. Kyle Clifford will have a hearing later Tuesday for his transgression, but four other players have avoided suspensions entirely. Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry have all earned fines for their respective incidents, with the Minnesota Wild captain’s punishment especially notable, given his importance to his team.
NHL
Tribune-Review

Penguins G Casey DeSmith suffers lower-body injury during 2nd OT of Game 1 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins were forced to turn to their third-string goalie at a most inopportune time. Louis Domingue came on with 10 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second overtime period what ended up a 4-3 triple-overtime win in Tuesday’s Game 1 first-round playoff series at the New York Rangers. Domingue entered the game after Casey DeSmith left the ice because of a lower-body injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Penguin#Defense#Rust
Reuters

Penguins outlast Rangers in 3 OT series opener

Evgeni Malkin scored 5:58 into the third overtime as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. In a game that had a combined 151 shots on goal, Malkin capped the four-hour, 38-minute marathon by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

COYOTES MUTUALLY PART WAYS WITH HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER, ASSISTANT COACH

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Sunday that they've mutually agreed to part ways with Hockey Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach, Phil Housley. Housley, 58, spent parts of 21 seasons in the National Hockey League during his playing career with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto.
GLENDALE, AZ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins go into 'survival' mode immediately as they win Game 1 versus Rangers

Based on how the regular season wrapped up, I would’ve been impressed if the Pittsburgh Penguins had simply survived Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the New York Rangers. Actually, considering how things started Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, I’m just happy they were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
365
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy