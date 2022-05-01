Breaking down the 2022 Penguins playoff lineup

Here’s a look at the lineup the Penguins will carry into the NHL playoffs:

Centers

11, Brian Boyle, 6-6, 245 – A sturdy defensive presence, Boyle has elevated the penalty kill while providing some offense.

53, Teddy Blueger, 6-0, 185 – Defense is usually his first priority as he routinely draws assignments against the opposition’s top line.

71, Evgeni Malkin, 6-3, 195 – While not as dangerous as he once was, Malkin still drives a lot of the Penguins’ success on the power play.

77, Jeff Carter, 6-3, 219 – Capable of playing center or wing, Carter has been asked to fill a lot of holes in the team’s lineup this season.

87, Sidney Crosby, 5-11, 200 – After shaking off the rust from his offseason wrist surgery, Crosby has been one of the NHL’s most productive players in recent months.

Wingers

9, Evan Rodrigues, 5-11, 184 – After a torrid first half, Rodrigues has cooled off considerably since New Year’s Day.

16, Jason Zucker, 5-11, 192 – Chronic injuries have largely denied Zucker an opportunity to show what he is capable of with the Penguins.

17, Bryan Rust, 5-11, 192 – Despite repeated absences due to injury or illness, Rust reached the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season.

23, Brock McGinn, 6-0, 187 – Few players on the roster offer the abrasive element the hard-scrabble McGinn can.

42, Kasperi Kapanen, 6-1, 194 – Talented but underwhelming, Kapanen’s play has largely been frustrating since rejoining the Penguins.

43, Danton Heinen, 6-1, 188 – A bargain at $1.1 million, Heinen has largely been as reliable as he is affordable.

59, Jake Guentzel, 5-11, 180 – While not blessed with a blistering slap shot or blazing speed, few players in the NHL can collect goals like Guentzel.

67, Rickard Rakell, 6-1, 195 – A top-six forward by any measure, Rakell has found some success skating with Crosby since joining the team March 21.

Defensemen

2, Chad Ruhwedel, 5-11, 191 – Always reliable, Ruhwedel never does anything in a spectacular fashion but seems to always do it correctly.

5, Mike Matheson, 6-2, 188 – Capable of skating quicker than a hiccup, Matheson has morphed into one of the team’s most dependable defensemen.

6, John Marino, 6-1, 181 – While still a staple on the penalty kill, overall inconsistency has pockmarked Marino’s game.

8, Brian Dumoulin, 6-4, 207 – Perhaps the greatest defensive defenseman in franchise history, Dumoulin has been prone to uncharacteristic mistakes as of late.

18, Nathan Beaulieu, 6-2, 200 – A rugged, physical entity, Beaulieu was acquired at the trade deadline as a depth defenseman.

28, Marcus Pettersson, 6-3, 177 – Lanky and athletic, Pettersson enjoyed a solid first half of the season but has been a frequent healthy scratch in recent weeks.

52, Mark Friedman, 5-11, 185 – Fast and aggressive, Friedman offers an antagonistic approach that often agitates the opposition.

58, Kris Letang, 6-0, 201 – In what is possibly his final season with the franchise, Letang is offering one of the most complete seasons of his career.

Goalies

1, Casey DeSmith, 6-0, 181 – One of the smaller goaltenders in the NHL, DeSmith has been thrust into a big role as the Penguins’ top goaltender.

35, Tristan Jarry, 6-2, 194 – A right foot injury has hobbled Jarry indefinitely and denied him the opportunity to rebound from his ugly 2021 postseason.

70, Louis Domingue, 6-3, 208 – A career journeyman with eight seasons of experience, Domingue is one of seven right-catching goaltenders who appeared in an NHL game this season.