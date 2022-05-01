How will St. Landry tackle truancy in schools? The school board is considering its options

The St. Landry Parish School District is preparing to address the first of several proposed administrative positions this week as board members are in position to approve job qualifications for a coordinator of athletics and health and physical education and help with truancy issues.

In March, Superintendent Patrick Jenkins requested board members approve four other central office slots that would include allowing him to hire an assistant superintendent, executive director and truancy and hearing officers.

Board members seem anxious about adding truancy responsibilities for whomever Jenkins decides to name for the 12-month position as athletic coordinator.

Discussions for the athletic coordinator and truancy officer position will continue when the board convenes for a regular meeting scheduled Thursday.

Jenkins’ proposals for all new administrative positions never moved past the committee discussion stage.

At the time, board members felt that if all of the new administrative positions were accepted, the combined price tag of about $500,000 for all of those jobs would hurt the chances for voters approving 41.38 mills of new property taxes March 26.

State law enables school board members to design employee job descriptions and application guidelines, while superintendents have the authority to hire personnel for all positions within the district.

The district has been without a designated truancy officer for nine months after former Child Welfare and Attendance Supervisor Jerome Robinson left St. Landry for a similar position in another school system.

Board members have agreed during discussions after his departure that Robinson additionally performed without extra compensation, the duties of athletic director and hearings officer, while attending to his designated role as supervisor of child welfare and attendance.

Dwanetta Scott is now Child Welfare and Attendance Supervisor for the district. Scott told a Personnel Committee last month that she is handling that position along with attending to truancy and hearings that are normally conducted at school sites.

Truancy is still problematic

Personnel Committee members have made it clear to Jenkins during previous meetings that handling parish-wide truancy is a priority.

“I don’t want to undo the idea of hiring a truancy officer,” board member Bianca Vedell said during a Monday night Personnel Committee meeting.

Board member Hazel Sias added that truancy can be traced as a major source of other problems the district his having with student behavior.

“Truancy is something that (the district) has to get under control. No one right now is checking on (students who are considered habitually truant),” Sias said. “I think we should approve the athletic coordinator and then let that person handle the (truancy) responsibility until we are able to hire a fulltime truancy person.”

The truancy qualifications that could be included for a new coordinator of athletics include developing procedures and criteria for contacting and consulting with pupils and parents regarding the special needs of students who are having attendance problems.

Scott, who spoke at the committee meeting, said that she has been acting as a “team player” and working with truancy.

If the athletics coordinator is hired and is given truancy responsibilities, Scott told the committee, she is still available to assist in handling those issues.

“I have been told that I am not a team player. I just want to tell you that I am and I will do whatever I can to help the district,” Scott said.

