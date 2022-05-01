ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Homesteaders grow their own food to offset the soaring costs of grocery shopping. Here are some simple ways you can get started — no matter where you live.

By Gabrielle Bienasz
 3 days ago

Ciearra Evans with her haul.

Courtesy subject

  • Homesteaders grow food or raise livestock and, along with prepping, it has seen an uptick amid inflation .
  • Homesteading and prepping can create security and can save money, depending on your approach.
  • Here are a few food-growing practices that are fairly easy for beginners.
Homesteading is a movement where people, with land or not, start to produce their own food and other products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQOlg_0fPhZdIS00
The Thrifted Planter homestead.

Courtesy subject

They grow crops like melons or tomatoes at homesteads of varying sizes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvDFG_0fPhZdIS00
A cherry tomato haul from Ciearra Evans of The Thrifted Planter homestead.

Courtesy subject

Or raise livestock, like goats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKVTU_0fPhZdIS00
Laurie, human, and Sage, the goat, at Standing Pine homestead in Texas.

Courtesy company

Homesteaders told Insider that they’ve seen more interest on social media since the pandemic, the war with Ukraine, and inflation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyZiY_0fPhZdIS00
A yield from Nivek Anderson Brown of Leaf and Bean farm in Virginia.

Nivek Anderson Brown

Source: Insider .

All of these trends have made food less consistently available or more expensive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMtsM_0fPhZdIS00

Noah Berger/AP

Some homesteaders say you can save cash by growing your own food, depending on how you do it. You can also try prepping, a related niche, to secure the food you've grown and help you preserve what you buy in bulk, said Cidni, a homesteader in East Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGZVS_0fPhZdIS00
Prepped at Standing Pine.

Courtesy company

(She doesn't use her last name online for privacy reasons.)

Homesteading is a lifestyle, and sometimes involves land. But anyone, from people with black thumbs to people with apartments without room for chickens, can pick up a few practices, four practitioners told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j11ve_0fPhZdIS00
Cidni of Standing Pine with a chicken.

Courtesy company

Here are a couple of beginner homesteader tricks you can start yourself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiNlO_0fPhZdIS00
Standing Pine Farm yield.

Courtesy company

Meet Ciearra Evans, who specializes in cost-effective gardening, known as "The Thrifted Planter" homestead online.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdaXW_0fPhZdIS00
Evans during the 2021 harvest.

Courtesy subject

She says that the most important step to saving money while homesteading is: not spending too much on the startup materials you need.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iYGo_0fPhZdIS00
Nursing plants at The Thrifted Planter homestead.

Courtesy subject

It's pretty easy to go crazy at Lowe's and buy everything full-price, she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY8w9_0fPhZdIS00

Alan Diaz/AP Images

"You can't help it. In the summertime, when you walk into the greenhouse or a garden center, and there's so much to look at...your cart is full before you know it," she joked
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Cyw_0fPhZdIS00
The front of the Rural King was decked out with gardening supplies for spring.

Áine Cain/Insider

Seeds in particular are easy to over-buy, she said, because they're cheap and colorful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwSq5_0fPhZdIS00
Evans' seed haul. They're easy to over-buy.

Courtesy subject

So, one should first figure out a plan for what you want to grow and research what materials you need, Evans said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEC9N_0fPhZdIS00
The Thrifted Planter.

Courtesy subject

People love to jump into a crop because it looks cool (like this zebra tomato, which is striped even when it's ripe). "Pick a few things you and your family like to eat," Evans advised.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHg8h_0fPhZdIS00
A zebra tomato at The Thrifted Planter.

Courtesy subject

Once you know what you want, you can even skip the store and save seeds from grocery store-bought food — essentially, anything with a seed, advised Evans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euNeC_0fPhZdIS00

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Also, add a type of flower for pollinators to your plan. Evans suggests zinnias because they're easy to grow and easy for pollinators to reach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwKBE_0fPhZdIS00
Zinnias at The Thrifted Planter.

Courtesy subject

You plan should also include how you plan to nurse your seeds and what containers or equipment you'll use to grow, from building beds to lights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPsIo_0fPhZdIS00
Gardening at The Thrifted Planter.

Courtesy subject

With a plan in place, you can acquire the necessary tools thriftily. Evans buys supplies in bulk, and when they're cheap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iC8d_0fPhZdIS00
Tomatoes from The Thrifted Planter.

Courtesy subject

Go to Dollar General or similarly low-priced stores for things like pots, trellises, and seeds, she advised.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iolr4_0fPhZdIS00

Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images

You can also repurpose things cheaply to work in the garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbVaK_0fPhZdIS00
Evans used PVC pipe and plastic to make an ad-hoc greenhouse so she could start the growing season earlier.

Courtesy subject

Evans said she grew the tomato plants in bottom right with felt bags she got for a few dollars each on Amazon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrzrV_0fPhZdIS00
Tomato plants in bags from Amazon.

Courtesy subject

She said she bought grow-lights for her seedlings on clearance from Walmart and uses the app Honey to alert her to price drops for items she needs to garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Stgv_0fPhZdIS00
Seedlings at The Thrifted Planter

Courtesy subject

To save on soil, she buys it in bulk when it goes on clearance in August and September, the end of the growing season in her area. Here's her big shop from last year:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3AnL_0fPhZdIS00
Fertilizer and soil haul.

Courtesy subject

She ought the bags of soil and fertilizer on clearance for about $2.50 each, Evans said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmiaB_0fPhZdIS00
Soil and fertilizer on the lawn.

Courtesy subject

Fertilizer prices are breaking records amid the war in Ukraine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ou7Sl_0fPhZdIS00
Farmer spreading chicken manure on crop field as fertilizer on the eastern shore of Maryland, USA.

Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images

Source: Progressive Farmer.

Evans said the bags now cost $14 each (and were just $12 a pop before they went on clearance).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoU02_0fPhZdIS00
Workers unload imported fertilizer at The Port of Yantai, East China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2022

Costfoto/Future Publishing/Getty Images

That's me with my haul," she said.
Ciearra Evans with her haul.

Courtesy subject

Evans is feeding a family of six and estimated growing her food saved her family about $100 a month at the grocery store in the beginning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGVP0_0fPhZdIS00
People wear masks at a supermarket in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 19, 2021.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

But it varies. Another homesteader, Alliyah Perry of The Green Gardens Homestead in Washington, told Insider previously she saved about $3,000 last year on groceries for her family. "There was a few months in the summer… where we just did not got to the grocery store at all." she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pik6_0fPhZdIS00
Yield from The Green Gardens homestead in Washington

Alliyah Perry

Aside from money, growing your own food just feels better, Evans said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVwX9_0fPhZdIS00
Cierra Evans in the garden.

Courtesy subject

"I do like to have things in the cabinet we've grown ourselves, and you know where it comes from.. There's a lot of pride in that," she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q18B5_0fPhZdIS00
Evans with greens from the garden.

Courtesy subject

Research aside, some crops are known to be easy for beginners or people without a lot of space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AF7ii_0fPhZdIS00
Seedlings at Standing Pine homestead.

Courtesy subject

Tomatoes are the classic homesteader's first crop, said Nivek Anderson Brown of Leaf and Bean Farm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8eOM_0fPhZdIS00
Tomatoes at The Leaf and Bean Farm.

Courtesy subject

It's because they're pretty easy. "You can put [them] in the ground, walk away, and you can get some fruit," Brown said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHs9V_0fPhZdIS00
Tomatoes at Leaf and Bean Farm.

Courtesy subject.

Tomatoes also take well to bucket or container gardening, advised Cidni, the homesteader in East Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjSTk_0fPhZdIS00
Chickens and tomatoes at Standing Pine homestead.

Courtesy subject

She and her husband started growing tomatoes in containers when they lived in apartments.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jn2SY_0fPhZdIS00
Apartment patio tomatoes.

Courtesy subject

You can get buckets for cheap at Lowe's and drill holes, Cidni said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hIoj_0fPhZdIS00
Apartment patio tomatoes from Cidni.

Courtesy subject

A few plants can produce many tomatoes, especially in bright sunlight. Just make sure to water them early in the morning or at night, so they don’t scorch, Cidni advised.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rf6E4_0fPhZdIS00
Tomatoes at Standing Pine Homestead.

Courtesy subject

But even beginner tomatoes can get out of hand. Last year, Evans didn't prune or "top" her tomato plants, so they just grew like crazy. Optimal pruning methods vary—but just don't forget to do it, or your garden might look like this..
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dvugt_0fPhZdIS00
The garden gone wild, summer 2021.

Courtesy subject

It might sound intimidating, but chickens can be an easy thing to start with, too, noted Brown of Leaf and Bean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IyYV_0fPhZdIS00
Chickens at The Leaf and Bean Farm.

Courtesy subject

If you only have a little bit of space, you can get two birds, she said. They can live in a dog kennel or even a baby pen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfzWP_0fPhZdIS00
Chickens roaming at Leaf and Bean.

Courtesy subject

They're also cheap. Brown said in her area a feed bag that last several months costs about $14.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwzJs_0fPhZdIS00
Small chickens at The Leaf and Bean Farm.

Courtesy subject

Compare this, she added, to buying eggs every week amidst inflation and avian flu. Prices have gone up sharply in the last two months, but she estimated it’s cheaper even in normal times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zDX6_0fPhZdIS00
Refrigerated eggs

BI Photo / Isabel Fernandez Pujol

Source: USDA.

Brown said you can get one adult egg-laying chicken for as little as $14.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPYyW_0fPhZdIS00
Chickens at Brown's homestead.

Nivek Anderson Brown

If you want to buy a chick, they’re cheaper, but then you have to set up a nursery, which costs space and time, Brown noted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wo0rj_0fPhZdIS00
A chick at Leaf and Bean.

Courtesy subject

Chickens "don't need much," Brown said. But she recommended buying at least two. "They need somebody to talk to," she joked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Kx2d_0fPhZdIS00

Tao Xu/Getty Images

Brown also says beginner preppers and homesteaders should look into baking bread. It's something she got into after becoming a homesteader and can now bake things like easily sliced bread and hamburger buns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4My83K_0fPhZdIS00
Baking at The Leaf and Bean.

Courtesy subject

It's one of the first things that disappears from grocery store shelves in a crisis, she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCJ1c_0fPhZdIS00
Bread aisle shelves at a Target are seen nearly empty as the U.S. continues to experience supply chain disruptions in Washington, U.S.

REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

It's an easy way to increase your self-sufficiency during supply-chain disruptions, she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBmKe_0fPhZdIS00
Homemade bread at The Leaf and Bean Farm.

Courtesy subject

Shallon, a homesteader in Appalachia whose family has been foraging, gardening, and hunting, for generations says her beginner tip is: grow herbs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWnP2_0fPhZdIS00
Genovese basil at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

(She also uses just her first name online for privacy reasons.)

“Even where you are in the middle of a city you can have pots of herbs on a windowsill or anywhere, really, and they’ll kind of take care of themselves.” she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqrIi_0fPhZdIS00
Potted rhubarb, Genovese basil, and dark opal basil at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

"They kind of grow themselves and thrive on neglect," she added (besides basil, which does need consistent water and some pruning.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8Zbp_0fPhZdIS00
Herbs at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

“You can grow herbs even if you have a black thumb,” Shallon added.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyF1T_0fPhZdIS00
From back to front: Genovese basil and flat leaf and curly parsley.

Courtesy subject

All of the following, are great for beginners, Shallon said. Going clockwise from the top: cilantro, tarragon, dill, thyme, curly leaf parsley, dark opal basil, and Genovese basil.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXTU2_0fPhZdIS00
Herb haul at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

Shallon said she comes from a lineage of herbal medicine "granny women," (though they do believe in modern medicine too, she noted). This weed, an Oxeye daisy, is said to be good for respiratory infections.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEsHY_0fPhZdIS00
Oxeye daisies at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

Those generational resources can make it easier to be resourceful, too. Here, one of her late grandmother's lineage of hollyhock flower is staked with a broken arrow she had on hand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOLeA_0fPhZdIS00
Hollyhock flower at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

The basil on the right is in a cracked trash can she repurposed. She said people in her area use old newspapers to nurse seeds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6Ntu_0fPhZdIS00
More basil at Shallon's homestead.

Courtesy subject

Starting with a small herb garden is better for beginners than foraging, which can be dangerous, Shallon thinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igfQI_0fPhZdIS00
Land at the Leaf and Bean Farm homestead in Virginia.

Nivek Anderson Brown

If you mix up something like hemlock and yarrow, "you'll end up dead, not sick but dead," Shallon said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUE4D_0fPhZdIS00
A badger may look cute - but they're wrecking havoc in an English cemetery

Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Foraging also has pollution concerns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSY2K_0fPhZdIS00
Industrial factory chimney emitting smoke and gas pollution into the atmosphere.

Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Four Seasons Foraging .

Even though you can easily buy herbs at the store, Shallon thinks it's cheaper to grow them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJzAW_0fPhZdIS00
Herbs and spices that Eryn Angellé made into a spirit water.

Eryn Angellé

You might pay a couple of dollars for a pack of herbs at the store, or "you can grow half a bushel for $3," she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Soxl_0fPhZdIS00
Growing dill at the homestead.

Courtesy subject

Inflation driving interest in growing your own food makes sense, Shallon said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdbm2_0fPhZdIS00
Yellow squash at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject.

“I think people are afraid. The supply chain, inflation, and general fear are driving it, because people are afraid of WW3,” she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbbCh_0fPhZdIS00
A bunker hatch.

Courtesy of Rising S Company.

That doesn't mean all the fear and anxiety driving it makes sense, though, she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCIOm_0fPhZdIS00
Tomatoes at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

She said she gets a lot of social media messages with people advising her to grow wheat amid Ukrainian wheat shortages. But that’s an export crop for the US, she notes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbnTt_0fPhZdIS00

Andy Sacks/Getty Images

She's also seen more interest online from people in the northern US who are aware they have a shorter growing season and are farther away from places with longer ones, like say, the Dakotas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5mCJ_0fPhZdIS00
A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016.

Andrew Cullen/Reuters

But people all over can attempt to save some money and have fun amid stressful circumstances with a few homesteader tricks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izchR_0fPhZdIS00
Herbs and tomatoes at The Appalachian Homestead.

Courtesy subject

Read the original article on Business Insider

