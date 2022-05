Three years after two Bend brothers headed for their construction jobs at Facebook’s Prineville Data Center died in a crash on their way to work, their parents have started a scholarship fund to help other young Central Oregon men and women train for similar trade jobs in the future. The post ‘I was so fortunate to be their dad and raise them’: Trade Scholarship created in their sons’ name appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO