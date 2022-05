From 1.41 inches north of Belleville to 0.08 of an inch northeast of Beloit, rainfall varied across the area for the 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Tuesday. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.38 of an inch was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 0.40 of an inch was reported, while in north-central Salina, slightly more than 0.30 was reported.

SALINA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO