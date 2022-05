Belmont Data Collaborative (BDC) hosted an all-day data hackathon on campus on April 2 in collaboration with Women in Technology of Tennessee (WiTT). Working with data from Engage Together, a non-profit dedicated to ending human trafficking and protecting the vulnerable, six groups of students and professional mentors set out to identify where those most vulnerable to human trafficking exist in Tennessee. With that knowledge, programs and services can be developed and deployed to identify and prevent human trafficking.

