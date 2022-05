Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 from 5 – 10 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.

