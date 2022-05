FAR HILLS — Three days. 25 departments. Tons of unique treasures. The Atlantic Visiting Nurse is holding its epic spring rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Sunday, May 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Far Hills Fairgrounds off Routes 202 and 512 in Far Hills.

FAR HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO