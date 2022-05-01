Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy

We had a widespread soaking rain across the area late Saturday and into the overnight hours Sunday. The departing low pressure system that generated the wet weather will give us mostly cloudy skies today along with breezy conditions. Our next shot at additional rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday. Since today is May 1, we should note temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s most of this week (a cool week). The normal or average high temperature is now 64 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower or sprinkles possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry and quiet. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Some late day breaks of sun possible. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

