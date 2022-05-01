ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Hugh Heward challenge returns to mid-Michigan

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VUCi_0fPhY21Z00

For the first time since the pandemic paddlers took to the Grand River on Saturday to reenact a one-day, 50 mile float.

The event follows the same path as British fur trader Hugh Heward who did the trip as more of a sprint in April of 1790.

“Well, a 50-mile day would be a lot," said Patrick Harrington, one of the event organizers. "These paddlers, these folks will take anywhere between six to 12 hours to do that,"

Among the paddlers are hobbyists, amatures and even ultra marathoners

“The sport of canoeing is a very peaceful, it’s very relaxing– you can float along or you can paddle really fast. And you can take your gear and just enjoy the day," he said.

The paddlers avoided most of the rain today and Jim Looker who participated in the run with his son tells me the two really enjoyed it.

“Today we had really nice weather, we had a tailwind, a nice current– beautiful weather for a paddle," Looker said.

Looker covered the 25-mile distance in his two-person kayak, but other participants paddled in canoes and there was even one four person canoe.

The Hugh Heward Challenge is a yearly event so if you missed today’s run you can join in next year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Michigan#Fur#British#The Hugh Heward Challenge#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

Excellence In Education - Coleen Eigner - 4/27/22

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide. Coleen Eigner, a Teacher at Pinconning High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Barb Rabish says, "She’s an exemplary teacher who is dedicated herself to her students especially during these difficult times of the pandemic"
PINCONNING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
99.1 WFMK

First Michigan Port Stop for Great Lakes Cruise Ship

I can't wait to lay my eyes on the Viking Octantis. This massive cruise ship is huge and will cruise the Great Lakes this spring, summer and fall. Today is a special day (May 3) because the Viking Octantis will make its first port of call in Detroit. How very exciting!
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

MSU student-owned thrift shop opens in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Downtown East Lansing has a new store with an old-school twist. “More Than Vintage” recently opened its doors with Michigan State University students managing the shop. Students behind the counter said they wanted to make a space for students, by students. “I was in my room and I was like […]
EAST LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Hunting For Michigan Arrowheads? A Few Things You Should Know…

Lately, at least judging by social media posts, more and more people in Michigan seem to be stumbling upon a plethora of arrowheads. Specifically, these posts have been popping up in the public Facebook group Michigan History. A man named Dean W. found at least 13 Native American arrowheads and other tools on his farm in Shiawassee County. Steven S. stumbled upon a couple of arrowheads just walking through mid-Michigan. And, Marcia H. randomly found one in her own backyard.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorms, tornado situations are getting closer to Michigan; See the northward movement

As spring progresses over the next month, the zone of severe weather will likely shift toward the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. It has been a very active few months for severe weather, which means tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail. The reason is the jetstream has been strong, and for lack of a better scientific word, wiggly.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy