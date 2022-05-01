Portion of North Maple Street in Hadley reopened following accident

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-95 North in Warwick on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10 a.m. just north of the Route 4 onramp and brought traffic to a crawl on the highway. State Police Lt. Simon Liu told 12 News, the passenger of a pickup […]
BOSTON — Police are looking to identify a woman they say became unruly at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester when she was told an item she wanted was not on the menu. The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. April 25 at the chain’s location on Blue Hill Avenue. A drive-thru employee told officers the woman wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta, according to police.
Comments / 0