Fresno, CA

Sniffling and sneezing in Fresno? Here’s why allergy season may be worse this year

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

It’s allergy season in the central San Joaquin Valley, and it may be hitting residents harder this year for multiple reasons, say doctors in Fresno.

Recent weather has been all over the board, with warm days followed by cold snaps, and dry weather followed by rain showers. Add in the region’s high level of air pollution, and sneezes and coughs are sure to follow. Then there is the wild card of COVID-19, and the possibility that the sufferer’s affliction is the virus, not a simple allergy.

START WITH POLLENS

Start with the normal spring pollens, including those from grass plus olive and other trees. They are the usual misery makers this time of year for allergy sufferers, said Dr. Malik Baz, of the Baz Allergy Asthmas & Sinus Center.

Dr. A.M. Aminian of the Fresno Allergy Institute said, “Olive pollen is very high right now.”

RISING AND FALLING THERMOMETER

Temperature fluctuations, late-season showers and windy days also add to the irritations, according to Baz. He noted that Fresno’s polluted air, ranked among the worst in the U.S. , plays a part, too.

“We have so many patients that we don’t have enough staff,” said Baz.

Aminian said the effect of pollens alone could increase collective misery.

“They are almost at their peak (now) and it could get worse.”

COVID-19 ENTERS THE PICTURE

COVID-19 ratchets up the complexity for patients, both doctors agree.

Baz said some patients he treats are not suffering from allergies at all; instead they have contracted the coronavirus. It’s not uncommon for it to happen to those with vaccinations and boosters. Aminian noted that as people stop using face masks, it increases the likelihood of coming down with the flu or a common cold, as well.

IDENTIFY WHAT’S MAKING YOU FEEL BAD

So is there a way to tell whether symptoms are from a simple allergy or something else? There are some pretty good clues.

  • The first step, according to Baz, is to consider whether you have been recently exposed to COVID-19. If the normal allergy symptoms are accompanied by a headache, fever or body aches, it’s a pretty good indicator that a virus is present. “Even if you are vaccinated, you can still get COVID,” he noted. Be especially concerned about that if you are overweight, have diabetes, or a suppressed immune system.
  • If you suffer from allergies every season, consider whether the symptoms this year are typical or stronger, said Aminian.
  • If there is any doubt, make use of one of the readily available home test kits for coronavirus.

HOW TO LESSEN ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

If it’s a normal allergy, the symptoms can be mitigated, noted Aminian. Pollens attach to skin. Showering and washing hair every evening will help remove them. In addition, using a nasal rinse once a day can prevent pollens from causing irritation in nasal passages.

Cadrene Heslop

Longer More Severe Allergy Season

Warmer months often bring allergy sufferers anxiety as the air fills with pollen. With the climate getting warmer, the allergy season could get longer. New research says hot temperatures could intensify the allergy season. It can lead to Spring flower blooms about 40 days earlier if emissions remain high. In the Fall, weeds and grass could keep blooming 19 days later. (source)
