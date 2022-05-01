May arts roundup: Pearl Jam, new theater experiences and art shows hit Sacramento area

May is here, and a bevy of options for arts and entertainment are on their way in the Sacramento area. The calendar is full of exhibits, plays, concerts, art activities, comedy and more. Here is a sampling of what is available this month.

Through May 7 , B Street Theatre presents “Winnie the Pooh” for ages 5 and up. For more information go to bstreettheatre.org .

Through May 29 , B Street Theatre presents “A Great Migration.” This Preston Choi play is the story of three brothers on the eve of their mother’s first public lecture about migratory patterns. For more information and tickets go to bstreettheatre.org .

Through June 19, at the Manetti Shrem Museum, “From Moment to Movement: Picturing Protest in the Kramlich Collection.” For more information visit manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu .

On May 1 , the Mondavi Center hosts “An Evening with David Sedaris.” For more information and tickets go to mondaviarts.org .

May 4-22 , Sacramento Theatre Company will present “Clue: The Musical.” For tickets and more information go to sactheatre.org .

May 4-June 5 , “The Lifespan of a Fact” will be performed at Capital Stage. For tickets and more information go to capstage.org .

On May 5 , “Eugene Lunn Memorial Lecture: Maya Phillips: Storytelling in the Multiverse of Madness” will be at the Manetti Shrem Museum on the UC Davis campus. Phillips is a New York Times critic and poet. For more information go to manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu .

On May 5 , Anne Marie Guzzo will be at UC Davis. Guzzo performs internationally as a composer and is founder of New Frontiers Festival, a music festival, in Laramie, Wyoming. For more information visit arts.ucdavis.edu .

On May 6 , the Mondavi Center hosts “World of Change.” The concert features Lara Downes, pianist; Clarice Assad, composer and vocals; and Britton-René Collins, percussionist. For more information go to mondaviarts.org .

On May 6 , the Crest Sacramento hosts Capital Books Interviews with Paul Holes, retired cold case investigator. For more information visit crestsacramento.com .

May 6-21 , the Sacramento Ballet will present Beer and Ballet. Performances will be at the new James Hargrove Outdoor Stage. For more information go to sacballet.org .

On May 7 , the Crocker Art Museum will host Hatch: Danceworks in Progress. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On May 7 , the Crest hosts Satinder Sartaaj in concert. For more information visit crestsacramento.com .

On May 7 , the Sacramento Philharmonic and Orchestra presents “The Barber of Seville” at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information go to sacphilopera.org .

On May 10 , the “Voices of Spring” recital will take place at UC Davis. For more information visit arts.ucdavis.edu .

On May 12 , the Crocker hosts ArtMix: Heart and Soul-idarity, for its 10th anniversary. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On May 12 , the UC Davis Department of Art and Art History and the Manetti Shrem Museum present the “Betty Jean and Wayne Thiebaud Endowed Lecture: Wangechi Mutu.” Mutu’s work focuses on the idea of human representation. For more information go to manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu .

May 12-15 , Sacramento Theatre Company presents “Macbeth for Kids.” For tickets and more information visit sactheatre.org .

On May 14 , there will be several student recitals at UC Davis. For more information visit arts.ucdavis.edu .

On May 15 , the Alexander String Quartet with Robert Greenberg will play at the Mondavi Center. For more information go to mondaviarts.org .

On May 16 , the Crest presents “An Evening with Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Seconds Out, and more.” For more information visit crestsacramento.com .

On May 18 , Pearl Jam will play at Golden1 Center. For more tickets go to golden1center.com .

On May 18 , Dorothy will play Ace of Spades. For tickets go to aceofspadessac.com .

On May 19 , the Mondavi Center hosts Grace Leslie. For more information go to mondaviarts.org .

On May 21 , the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Mondavi Center. For more information go to mondaviarts.org .

On May 24 , Goth Babe will play Ace of Spades. For tickets go to aceofspadessac.com .

On May 25 , the concert bands of UC Davis will play at the Mondavi Center. For more information go to mondaviarts.org .

On May 26 , the Crocker presents an Art Auction Preview Party. This event will be a preview of the artworks up for auction before the bidding closes. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On May 26 , the Crest presents “The Voice of the Moody Blues, Justin Hayward.” For more information visit crestsacramento.com .

On May 27 , UC Davis will host “See/Hear/Say,” a collaborative concert. For more information visit arts.ucdavis.edu .

On May 28 , BottleRock AfterDark Presents “Spoon” at Ace of Spades. For tickets go to aceofspadessac.com .

On May 31 , the jazz bands of UC Davis will perform at the Mondavi Center. For more information go to mondaviarts.org .