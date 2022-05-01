Where did former Penn State football players sign as undrafted free agents?

The 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday night with eight former Penn State football players hearing their names called.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson went in the first round , and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker followed suit in the second round on Friday.

The third day included five total Nittany Lions in Brandon Smith, Jordan Stout, Tariq Castro-Fields, Rasheed Walker and Jesse Luketa.

That isn’t the end of the line for those not drafted however, as several former Penn State players have agreed to terms with teams as undrafted free agents.

Here’s where the rest of those players will begin their NFL careers.

LB Ellis Brooks — Green Bay Packers

Brooks was a long-time starter at Penn State and joins Walker with the Packers.

DT Derrick Tangelo — Atlanta Falcons

Tangelo began his career at Duke and spent the 2021 season as a starter with the Nittany Lions.

OG Eric Wilson — New Orleans Saints

Wilson arrived at Penn State for the 2021 season after beginning his career at Harvard.

S Drew Hartlaub — Carolina Panthers

Hartlaub ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day and will likely be exclusively used as a special teamer.