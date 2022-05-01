ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Where did former Penn State football players sign as undrafted free agents?

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

The 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday night with eight former Penn State football players hearing their names called.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson went in the first round , and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker followed suit in the second round on Friday.

The third day included five total Nittany Lions in Brandon Smith, Jordan Stout, Tariq Castro-Fields, Rasheed Walker and Jesse Luketa.

That isn’t the end of the line for those not drafted however, as several former Penn State players have agreed to terms with teams as undrafted free agents.

Here’s where the rest of those players will begin their NFL careers.

LB Ellis Brooks — Green Bay Packers

Brooks was a long-time starter at Penn State and joins Walker with the Packers.

DT Derrick Tangelo — Atlanta Falcons

Tangelo began his career at Duke and spent the 2021 season as a starter with the Nittany Lions.

OG Eric Wilson — New Orleans Saints

Wilson arrived at Penn State for the 2021 season after beginning his career at Harvard.

S Drew Hartlaub — Carolina Panthers

Hartlaub ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day and will likely be exclusively used as a special teamer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Football Players#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#Green Bay Packers Brooks#Packers#Atlanta Falcons Tangelo#Duke#The Nittany Lions#Harvard#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
141
Followers
110
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy