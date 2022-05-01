South Hill drivers: Construction near school will last into July. Here’s what to know

Parents and families should expect construction-related traffic near Ballou Junior High School starting this month.

Crews will be present on 136th Street East, starting from 94th Avenue East to 97th Avenue East, to “improve accessibility and sidewalk connectivity,” according to Pierce County’s website . Work will begin on May 2 and last until early July.

The project area is west of Ballou Junior High. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Traffic going south of 94th Avenue East near the 136th Street East intersection may be reduced to one lane until 2:30 p.m. on workdays. Traffic going north of 94th Avenue East near the same intersection may also be reduced to one lane after 8:30 a.m. on workdays.

136th Street East may turn into one lane with alternating traffic 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on workdays.

Crews will install sidewalks, curbs, gutters and an enclosed storm drain system on the north side of 136th Street East. New ADA-compliant ramps will be installed where 136th Street East intersects with 94th Avenue East, 95th Avenue East as well as the north side of 96th Avenue East.

The contractor for the $425,000 project is Axum General Construction. The project is funded by the County Road Fund and funds from the state Transportation Improvement Board Sidewalk Program.

