This diaper drive helps families in need. Here’s how you can support Gig Harbor’s team

Eastside Baby Corner has announced the dates for its eighth annual Diaper Derby .

The Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser is a competitive race among local businesses and organizations to collect diapers for children experiencing economic insecurity or crisis, according to Eastside Baby Corner’s website.

This year’s Diaper Derby is May 6-June 1, starting the same weekend as the Kentucky Derby.

In 2021, 37 participating companies and organizations collected more than 182,000 diapers for kids living in Kitsap and West Pierce counties, from the Hood Canal Bridge to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. This year the goal is to collect 200,000 diapers.

Registration for businesses and organizations to enter a horse in the virtual Diaper Derby race closes May 2. Then, horses hit the virtual track for the competition.

Those interested can register online at: https://eastsidebabycorner.wufoo.com/forms/p1yu7cw80kdf8bd/ .

From left, Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club members Pat Riley and Bob Maynard, KPCS Executive Director Willow Eaton, and Kiwanis member Jeff Waters tackle a load of Huggies diapers donated by Eastside Baby Corner–West Sound for use by KPCS clients. Hugh McMillan/Contributing Writer

“When the gates open to start the race, the speed of your horse depends on how many diapers are donated by hub,” according to Diaper Derby participant, Bob Maynard.

Maynard is one of the founders of EBC – West Sound and is a current volunteer for the nonprofit. He has joined the Diaper Derby for years as a participant with the Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club.

In 2021, the Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club won the award for “Best Community Engagement.”

Businesses can also choose to support the Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club’s horse, Swift Water, instead of entering their own.

Financial donations can be made and diapers can also be purchased through EBC’s online Giving Catalog.

The size of the business or organization determines which division their horse is in:

0-10 employees: Belmont Stakes Division

11-49: Preakness Division

50+: Kentucky Derby Division

The full breakdown on how to earn points can be found online .

So far this year there are three businesses and organizations in the West Sound area that are participating and they are: Chiropractic Lifestyle Center, Kiwanis Club of Bremerton and the Kiwanis Club of Gig Harbor.

“For every diaper or wipe that gets donated to your hub, your horse will advance around the track. The objective is to come in first place. This year we hope to break our record at Kiwanis Club of Gig Harbor and get 20,000 diapers,” Maynard said.

EBC accepts unopened boxes of diapers. The organization accepts all sizes, but the ones that are the most needed are 4, 5, 6 and larger Pull-Ups. More points are awarded for the larger sizes that are needed.

When the Diaper Derby is over, there will be a winner for each category, as well as a winner for the Triple Crown (a weighted system they use to pick an overall winner). Each winner will receive a trophy.

For more information, visit: www.babycorner.org/diaper-derby/ .