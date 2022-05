We’ve spoken more than a few times about the amazing things people have made purely out of a real passion for gaming. Epic Games recently made its state-of-the-art game engine, Unreal Engine 5, available to everybody and the results have already been breathtaking. While major studios are said to be developing games for big franchises, such as Tomb Raider and The Witcher, in the new engine, it’s the fan-made projects which have us the most excited. From a remake of Silent Hill to Resident Evil 4, projects we’ve hoped for but have never officially been announced have been developed by fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO