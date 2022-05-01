Bay Area rapper to headline Sacramento’s AAPI Night Market, with more NorCal artists

The Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first ever Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night Market , with Bay area rapper P-Lo headlining the night.

Along the Capitol Mall, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 13, residents can enjoy live musical performances from AAPI artists, AAPI-owned food vendors and booths from local retailers.

The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and is dedicated to the celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the United States.

“Vendors were purposefully chosen to display the diversity of AAPI cultures and celebrate the AAPI history that enriches the Sacramento region,” according to the chamber’s press release. “With sweet and savory foods, and retail products in art, wellness, and apparel, the marketplace will reflect the uniqueness of Sacramento’s AAPI community.”

Some of the booths that attendees can expect include Bubble Cone, Kado’s Asian Grill, Local Kine Shave Ice, Chay Corner, Sotara Art and Riri’s Plant Oasis. There will also be performances by Kyomi , Basi Vibe and Soosh! , all of whom have roots to Northern California.

Photo of banh mi from Sacramento’s Chay Corner. Courtesy of Chay Corner

“This event isn’t just about showcasing AAPI-owned small businesses and vendors,” said the chamber’s president and CEO Pat Fong Kushida. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate and give prominence to the AAPI communities that make our region diverse and culturally rich. The AAPI Night Market is all about representation, appreciation, and coming together as a community.”

General admission is $25. Students with a current student ID and seniors 65 and up are $20. Kids and under are free.

You can get your tickets online .

According to the Eventbrite page, you can also join AAPI Night Market’s VIP experience, from 5 to 6 p.m. You can contact jgarcia@sacasiancc.org for more details.

The night market takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Capitol Mall between Third and Fifth Streets.

Health and safety protocols will depend on local and state COVID-19 safety guidelines on the day of the event .

