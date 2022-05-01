Saints add a big playmaker along with depth in NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints made headlines before the 2022 NFL Draft, executing a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire an extra pick in the first round. Speculation began, with many expecting the franchise to trade up in the draft. Trade up, they did, as New Orleans dealt three of their own picks for the 11th selection in the NFL Draft, using the pick to draft Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. Opting to keep their second pick in the draft’s first round, the Saints went on to select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

