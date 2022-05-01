How An Electric Corvette Can Come To Market

Carlisle GM Nationals, a yearly gathering that attracts some of the rarest and most sought-after General Motors vehicles of all time, will kick off on June 24th, 2022. This year’s Carlisle GM Nationals is expected to attract over 1,000 registered vehicles. Participants will be able to sign their vehicle up for the professionally judged car show section of the event, along with an autocross competition and an exhaust competition. This year’s event will also place an emphasis on the Chevy Nova nameplate with the Nova Nationals judged auto show, while the third-generation Chevy Camaro will also be a major theme thanks to the ‘Celebrate 40 Years of the Third-Gens’ display section.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO