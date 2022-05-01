ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How An Electric Corvette Can Come To Market

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the week, GM dropped a new teaser video showing the upcoming Corvette E-Ray accelerating hard on snow, giving us a peek at the onboard all-wheel drive system in action. Critically, GM President Mark Reuss confirmed that The General would offer a “fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future.” Unfortunately,...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

The 2022 Carlisle GM Nationals Is Coming Up In June

Carlisle GM Nationals, a yearly gathering that attracts some of the rarest and most sought-after General Motors vehicles of all time, will kick off on June 24th, 2022. This year’s Carlisle GM Nationals is expected to attract over 1,000 registered vehicles. Participants will be able to sign their vehicle up for the professionally judged car show section of the event, along with an autocross competition and an exhaust competition. This year’s event will also place an emphasis on the Chevy Nova nameplate with the Nova Nationals judged auto show, while the third-generation Chevy Camaro will also be a major theme thanks to the ‘Celebrate 40 Years of the Third-Gens’ display section.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets Park Assist Back

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is once again available with Front and Rear Park Assist (RPO code UD5) after the feature was removed due to a supply issue. Starting with the April 10th production date, all 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units will be built with Front and Rear Park Assist and, if applicable, Reverse Automatic Braking (RPO UVZ). These features had been under constraint since the January 24th production date due to the semiconductor chip shortage and were thus not installed on any 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units between that date and April 9th.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Sold For $260K In Online Auction

The GMC Hummer EV is undoubtedly in very high demand, with General Motors recently indicating that it has accumulated some 70,000 reservations for the battery-powered off-roader thus far. Indeed, fans are eager to get one in their garage – so eager, in fact, one buyer recently paid $260,420 for a brand-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 in a recent online auction.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

How To Properly Detail Your C8 Corvette: Video

General Motors has released a how-to guide showing C8 Corvette Stingray owners (and those soon-to-be C8 Corvette Z06 owners) how to properly wash and detail their vehicle. Helping viewers out in this video is Dino Stramer, a Chevy marketing manager who brings “years of experience helping drivers get their Corvette washed, detailed and ultimately auto show ready.” As Stramer puts it, this video serves as a “step-by-step guide for drivers that prefer a hands-on approach to getting their Corvette ready for auto shows,” or, if they are hiring a business to wash their vehicle, that the detailer is doing a proper job.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
gmauthority.com

Corvette Designers Featured In Upcoming Legends Of Design Symposium

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, including its striking and iconic design, something which has evolved mightily over the course of its eight generations. Now, the “Kings of Corvette Design” will be in attendance at an upcoming design symposium held at the GM Design Dome at the GM Tech Center in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Montana Pickup Prototype Undergoing Tests In Brazil: Video

Last week, General Motors revealed new details of the next-generation Chevy Montana, the first unibody compact pickup in Chevrolet’s history that will debut next year in South America. At the same time, the automaker launched a web series dedicated to the model with an episode in which the company shares how and where the prototypes of the next Chevy Montana were created.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ford Mustang#Chevrolet Corvette#Chevy Corvette#Gm Authority#Ultium#Ev
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox Redline Edition Now Available

The 2022 Chevy Equinox slides in as the fifth model year for the third-generation crossover, debuting a mid-cycle enhancement (also known as a model refresh) that includes a variety of changes and updates. Now, as GM Authority exclusively reported in March, the Redline Edition is once again available for the Chevy Equinox.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Used 17 Million Pounds Of Recycled Plastic In Its Vehicles In 2021

GM used roughly 17 million pounds of recycled plastic in its vehicles last year, with many of the automaker’s vehicles utilizing reclaimed material for wheelhouse liners, HVAC ducts, center consoles and more. In its 2021 Sustainability Report, GM outlined the steps it is taking to use more sustainable materials...
ENVIRONMENT
gmauthority.com

GM Canada Has More Than 6,000 GMC Hummer EV SUV Reservations

GM Canada has so far received roughly 6,000 pre-order reservations for the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. During a recent media event, GM Canada representatives confirmed the automaker currently has more than 6,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV SUV on its books ahead of the vehicle’s official arrival in the country early next year.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Tracker RS Debuts New Interior Design

Just days after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Tracker RS in China, SAIC-GM has just revealed the interior appearance of the most powerful subcompact crossover Chevrolet has developed to date. General Motors’ main joint venture in the Asian country showed the first official images of the Tracker RS’ cabin, which debuts a new, more modern and technological interior design.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT4 Sales Move Up To Third Place In Segment During Q1 2022

Cadillac CT4 sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, CT4 sales have yet to commence in some international markets such as Mexico. Cadillac CT4 Sales - Q1 2022 - United States. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 1,893 units in...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sport Bar Currently Unavailable To Order

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is currently unavailable to order with the optional Tubular Sport Bar, GM Authority has learned. The bed-mounted Tubular Sport Bar (RPO code SBY) for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is an LPO-level, dealer-installed option that is typically offered on the Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and ZR2 trim levels. The Tubular Sport Bar is intended to give the truck a more rugged, utilitarian exterior appearance and features a cut-out ‘Silverado’ script on the side, along with stylized rectangular accent cutouts. The bar should not be used as a roll bar or to secure cargo, the automaker points out, but can be used to mount small LED off-road pod lights. Chevy says the bar is manufactured from a high-quality, corrosion-resistant metal and has a protective black finish.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Signs Patent License Agreement For Future Connected Car Technology

GM has entered a patent license agreement with Avanci that will give the automaker access to thousands of essential 2G, 3G and 4G patents for its future connected vehicle technology. By signing this agreement with Avanci, GM and its family of brands will receive licenses to the 2G, 3G, and...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Sales Continue To Dominate Segment In Q1 2022

Combined Chevy Tahoe and Suburban sales increased in the United States and decreased in Canada during the first quarter of 2022. In Mexico, sales of the Tahoe decreased while those of the Suburban increased. Chevy Tahoe & Suburban Sales – Q1 2022 – USA. Chevy Tahoe and Suburban...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed GMC Sierra HD Will Launch For 2024 Model Year, Not 2023

The fully refreshed GMC Sierra HD is set to launch for the 2024 model year as opposed to the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. Previously, it was unclear if the GMC Sierra HD refresh would launch for the 2023 model year or 2024 model year, but now, according to GM Authority sources, the 2024 model year is the target.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Korea Sales Down 41 Percent In March 2022

Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 41 percent to 3,609 units in March 2022 compared to March 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 99.24 percent to 1 units. Chevrolet Camaro sales increased 71.43 percent to 12 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 8.87 percent to...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Acadia Gets Heated And Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Back

The 2022 GMC Acadia is once again available with the ventilated seats, heated seats, and heated steering wheel features, GM Authority has learned. All of these features were previously under constraint as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. According to GM Authority sources, all units of the 2022...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy