5/1/2022: Spectacular Sunday weather, but it doesn’t last…

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



How about that sunrise!?! We didn’t have a single cloud in the sky overnight, so it was an exceptionally clear start. It also allowed us to get rather chilly, and Sunday morning lows ranged from the 30’s in the Capital District to the 20’s in the Adirondacks.

Like yesterday, a strong ridge of high pressure is keeping us clear, and preventing rain over the Great Lakes from getting to us… for now. All the sun helps us cruise to around 70 degrees for an afternoon high. A great way to start off the month of May!

Tonight, clouds will gather and prevent us from getting quite as chilly. Monday morning lows will only be in the 40’s. By sunrise, showers will have pushed into our area. While we don’t expect a soaker of a day without very much in the way of heavy rain, the on and off light precipitation will be a factor all day. Highs will be limited by the lack of sun, only in the 50’s.

The clouds stick around for Tuesday morning, but we’ll break out into the sunshine later in the day. Highs will get well into the 60’s.

Tuesday brings another round of showers, before sun and blustery conditions return for Thursday. By the end of the week, a system moving through the Northeast means we’ll have a chance at seeing showers… but just how close that system gets to the News10 region remains unclear. At this point, we think periods of rain would be more likely south of I-90.

