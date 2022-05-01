ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Fire Stick, $99 AirPods, $13 Beckham pillows, more

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago

Mother’s Day 2022 is exactly one week away. If you’re not sure what to get mom, take a look at our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for fantastic ideas.

Once you’ve done that, check out today’s daily deals roundup to find great gifts for yourself!

Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today. Plus, Apple’s mega-popular AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Better yet, give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep. Insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows with 125,000 5-star reviews are only $12.90 each right now.

BGR Deals combed through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Sunday’s 10 best deals

  • BONUS DEAL: Want a more powerful model with auto-empty? The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to an all-time low of only $399!

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

#Amazon Go#Airpods#Pillow#Coupon#Tv Deals#Beckham Hotel Collection#Bgr Deals#Ultra#Household
BGR.com

BGR.com

