The work week got underway with cool but quiet weather on Monday with afternoon temperatures not far from 60. A milder day is in store for Tuesday, despite a good chance for some midday showers. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable during the second half of the day; with the approach of a cold front, thunderstorms should develop across western and central Ohio. These storms are likely to cross the Valley during the evening and will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO