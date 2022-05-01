ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diggs’ heroics lift No. 5 Arkansas baseball team over Ole Miss

By University of Arkansas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kendall Diggs called game. The true freshman’s walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted No. 5 Arkansas (33-10, 13-7 SEC) to a thrilling 6-3 win over Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13 SEC) on Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Saturday night’s win evened...

