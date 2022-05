Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett’s story is well-documented over the past year, having gone on a surprise run in the 2021 NCAA Doubles Championships. Ranked No. 26 nationally, the Auburn men’s tennis duo knocked off pairs ranked No. 25, No. 22, No. 10 and No. 71 for a spot in the NCAA finals, where they lost in three sets to Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Pat Harper, the No. 3 tandem in the nation.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO