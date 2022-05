This weirdly peevish and listless documentary defeated my attempts to like it: it’s about Joe Corré, the son of Vivienne Westwood and the late Malcolm McLaren, and the way he publicly burned – back in 2016 – a huge trove of punk memorabilia in his possession said to be worth £5m. Was it really worth £5m? Maybe. And why did Corré torch all this stuff? Was it a protest against the way the punk spirit has been sold out to corporate culture? Or was it Corré’s cry of psychological pain at being cut out of his father’s will, as the film comes close to hinting? Again: maybe.

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO