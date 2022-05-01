ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Voices: Drinking culture at university is toxic – so I gave it up

By Catherine Shuttleworth
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YPtv_0fPhMi6W00

My first year at university is almost at an end, with final term beginning just this week. After spending the Easter break back in my childhood home, I took some time to reflect on my past two terms at university and figure out how I wanted to make the most out of my last term of first year.

At the end of my second term, I noticed how often I was feeling groggy, tired and unmotivated to do work. I would go to bed late and get up late. While I’ve always liked a lie-in, I knew something wasn’t right – I wasn’t feeling like myself. I started to notice a pattern with drinking and my mood, and decided to set myself a challenge for the first two weeks of term: I was going to stop drinking.

One of the best things to come out of university has been my friends. My flatmates and I defied the expectation that you will not like the people you live with in the first year, and are in fact some of my closest friends now. But, like most university students, our social experience has been primarily centred around alcohol , especially during freshers week, when we were all getting to know one another.

In our flat kitchen is pinned our “chunder chart”, which tallies how many times each of us have vomited after (or during) a night out. One of my flatmates is yet to have a single tally by their name, I’ve lost count how many times we have told them (myself included) that they need to get on the chart, how they can’t get through their first year of university without throwing up from alcohol. While it is intended to be light-hearted, it is undeniable how toxic university drinking culture is.

As someone who is very conscious of their mental wellbeing, the best idea I could think of was to temporarily stop drinking. I set myself a two-week goal, and I can honestly say it was much harder than I thought it was going to be. I didn’t let my sobriety stop me from going out with friends, but ordering lemonade at the pub instead of a double felt odd – although the money I have inevitably saved is something I am grateful for.

My temporary sobriety meant I was finding other ways to socialise, such as movie nights, catch-ups over coffee, even just studying with friends – especially as exam season is approaching fast.

I received a mix of reactions when I shared that I wasn’t drinking. Interestingly, I found fellow students and friends had a healthier reaction than older family members, for example. Many friends respected and supported my decisions, my girlfriend offered to not drink as well.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

However, others had different responses, some of which suggest how ingrained drinking is, not just in university culture, but in the UK as a whole. Some offered sarcastic good lucks, others laughed, thinking I would cave almost immediately. If anything these responses, both supportive and not, encouraged me to stick to the goal.

I felt it was important that I knew for sure that I could stop drinking if I needed – and wanted – to. A 2011 study found that 10 per cent of students from seven UK universities were likely to have an alcohol dependence, and reading this made me want to ensure I had a healthy relationship with drinking.

What I mean by this is that I wanted to make sure I didn’t feel the need to get blackout drunk every time I went out, and that I could say no to a drink if I didn’t want one. I recognised that I relied on alcohol for a “good time” and realised that I personally couldn’t continue this for my own mental health.

I haven’t given up alcohol forever and sometimes a messy night out and much-needed recovery day with friends is part of the fun, but I could no longer let that be a constant in my life. I plan on only drinking once a week from now on, unless a special occasion arises. This is a choice I’m making for myself more than anything else. My intention is not to shame students or those who drink, rather to highlight the often-toxic drinking culture at university as a whole.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Culture
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy