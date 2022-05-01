ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Typewriter artist ‘blown away’ after Tom Hanks signs artwork

By Lottie Kilraine
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

An artist who used a typewriter to create a portrait of Tom Hanks has said he was “blown away” when the artwork was signed by the actor.

James Cook, 25, from Braintree, Essex, creates “typicitions”, or typed-depictions, using a random assortment of letters, numbers and punctuation marks to form an image using a typewriter.

Mr Cook sent a portrait to the Oscar-winning actor, who is a fellow typewriter enthusiast, but admitted he “forgot about it” until he received an unexpected letter in the post.

“I appeared on a US programme called The Kelly Clarkson Show back in November 2020 and I was asked to do a portrait and they would have to guess who the celebrity was,” Mr Cook told the PA news agency.

“Tom Hanks had previously been a guest on the show and I said ‘you know he collects typewriters’ and they said they would have rescheduled his interview with mine if they had known.

“I thought I’d give it a shot and sent him the print of his portrait with a type-written letter explaining my profession, but after that I completely forgot about it.

“I was blown away when I got my print returned with his autograph and a short message.”

The message handwritten by Hanks, who reportedly owns more than 120 typewriters, read: “To James Cook. This is super! Tom Hanks.”

Mr Cook said he was inspired to first attempt typewriting art after he discovered the work of American artist Paul Smith while he was researching for his art A-level.

Despite producing art since 2014, his first work consisted predominantly of celebrity portraits and drawings of the cast of the BBC series Doctor Who, and it was not until January 2020 that he began to get noticed.

The architecture graduate has since gained more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and has produced 200 pictures of celebrities, landscapes and musicians.

Mr Cook now creates his unusual artworks as a full-time job at his studio in Trinity Buoy Wharf, east London, where people can visit to see his work and view his collection of close to 40 typewriters.

“I’ve only ever had to buy four typewriters and the rest, I think I now have close to 40, have been given to me by people who have heard about my work,” Mr Cook said.

“I was given one typewriter by a lady who used to work at Buckingham Palace and she was a private clerk to the Queen.

“She told me she estimated that she’d written somewhere between 17,000 to 20,000 letters and when she retired she decided to take her typewriter as a leaving present.

“She saw my work and got in contact with me to give me her typewriter and I did a portrait for her of the Queen.”

On average, one A4 work of art can take Mr Cook up to five days to complete and the larger pieces are formed of smaller strips of paper pieced together.

Mr Cook’s next exhibition from July 14 to August 17 at The Moot Hall in Maldon, Essex, will include the portrait of the Queen alongside the artwork signed by Hanks.

“What’s really nice about this job is that it’s not just the work that’s interesting, but also the backstories behind the people that have a connection to typewriters,” Mr Cook said.

“The slogan I use for my work is ‘a picture worth a thousand words’ because each drawing not only is a random assortment of letters, numbers and punctuation marks puzzle-pieced together, but I will also hide messages for the viewer to find when looking at the drawing up close.”

To find out more about Mr Cook’s artwork, visit www.instagram.com/jamescookartwork/

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
James Cook
Person
Tom Hanks
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artworks#Typewriter#The Kelly Clarkson Show#American
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy