ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions use six of eight draft picks for defensive rebuild

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions continued to make big investments on defense in the NFL draft and are hoping that...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

2022 NFL draft grades: Glowing marks for Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes completed his second draft as the general manager of the Detroit Lions on Saturday, and by most accounts, he and the organization hit a home run. The Lions made eight picks in the 2022 draft, including two in the top 12 after trading up to land Alabama receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th pick Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFL mad Lions turned Aidan Hutchinson card in so quickly at NFL Draft?

Almost immediately after Michigan Wolverines superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, analysts and fans began linking him with the Detroit Lions, who held the second overall selection for this year's player-selection process. Hutchinson is originally from Plymouth, Michigan, and admitted during the NFL...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
KESQ

Ryan hopes smooth transition creates instant success in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan experienced just about everything during his 14-year career in Atlanta. He won an MVP award. He nearly won a Super Bowl title. He overcame coaching changes, COVID-19 protocols and rebuilds. Now he’s trying to start all over again — in Indianapolis . After four straight losing seasons and a highly publicized effort to find his successor in Atlanta, Ryan hopes to use this new experience to become the third straight veteran quarterback to change teams and win a Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KESQ

NFL assigns 4 international players to AFC South teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has added four players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to each team in the AFC South as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. The NFL announced Tuesday the players assigned to Indianapolis, Houston, Tennessee and Jacksonville. The AFC South teams will keep the players on the roster through training camp. Then the teams can get an international player exemption for an extra player on the practice squad, and teams also can promote any of the players to the active roster. This is the sixth year for the league’s program designed to give international players a chance to compete in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#Detroit#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions
KESQ

Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber for 14th season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history. Huber is the franchise leader in most punting categories, including punts, punting yards, gross average, net average and inside-20 punts.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games

CLEVELAND (AP) — An independent investigation launched by the NFL found no evidence the Cleveland Browns purposely lost games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons as former coach Hue Jackson claimed. The league said that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.” Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team. Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season. In February, Jackson said Browns owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Steelers decline 5th-year option on LB Devin Bush

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Devin Bush will be playing for his job in 2022. The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on the inside linebacker, meaning he can become a free agent next spring. Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2019 draft to take Bush with the 10th overall pick. Bush played well as a rookie but hit a setback when he tore the ACL in his left knee against Cleveland in October 2020. He returned in time to start the 2021 season but saw his playing time fluctuate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ

Florida’s Johnson joins transfer portal, hopes to play again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t practiced or played since, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of resuming his college career. School officials confirmed Johnson’s desire to move on from Florida following his graduation over the weekend. It’s possible the 22-year-old Johnson hopes to prove he’s healthy before turning pro, which has been one of his goals for more than a year. The Norfolk, Virginia, native has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never plays again. The policy allows him to take part in a handful of games to test his health. If he proceeds beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be nullified.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KESQ

Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with how they perform in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in the first two of those seasons. Carolina won the three regular-season meetings by a combined score of 16-1. Game 1 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

NFL Was Reportedly Mad At 1 Draft Pick On Thursday

The NFL has been trying hard to make the NFL Draft more suspenseful (perhaps to extend the time for sponsoring reasons). But one NFL team was apparently not on board with that idea – much to the league’s displeasure. According to NFL insider Peter King, a Detroit Lions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

How many wins will the Detroit Lions have in 2022? [Poll]

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and according to just about every so-called “expert” that you read or listen to, our Detroit Lions had an outstanding draft. As we do each and every season following the draft, we take a look at the Lions’ upcoming schedule and make out way-too-early predictions on how many games we think they will win.
DETROIT, MI
KESQ

AP source: Browns plan to hire Eagles’ VP Raiche as an exec

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Browns intend to hire Eagles executive Catherine Raiche as a high-ranking member of Cleveland’s front office. Raiche previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and could be brought in as his assistant GM. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is in the early stages. The 33-year-old Raiche is currently the NFL’s highest-ranking female football executive. ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns’ interest.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

WACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor in his home state after two seasons with the Cougars. Baylor coach Scott Drew said Monday that the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward has signed a financial-aid contract with the Bears. Lohner put his name in the transfer portal last month. Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 62 games with the Cougars. He played at Flower Mound High School in the Dallas area as a freshman and sophomore before going to Wasatch Academy in Utah from 2018-20.
WACO, TX
KESQ

Garcia drives in 4, Rangers beat Braves 7-3 to take series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday. Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season. The Rangers went 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Rangers took advantage of wildness by Dallas native Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his first start of the season.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy