Teen robbery suspect expected to be OK after being shot trying to commit crime, Houston police say

A man opened fire on three teenagers when they tried robbing him Saturday night as he arrived at his southwest Houston apartment, police said.

The suspects pulled guns on the man outside an apartment on Bellaire near Gessner at about 11:15 p.m., according to police. That's when police said the man opened fire.

ABC13 has video that shows a bullet hole had gone through the suspects' maroon Dodge Charger.

The suspects, who police said are around 16 years of age, later stopped at a McDonald's on West Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire Boulevard. Police were not far behind them.

"Officers attempted to detain all three suspects, one of whom ran off. The other two were taken into custody and one of those two had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder," said Cmdr. Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department.

Police said they believe the teen suspect will survive.