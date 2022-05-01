ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

There’s a new way to pay for street parking in downtown Des Moines. Here’s how it works

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Parking meters are nearly a thing of the past in downtown Des Moines.

Crews are installing a new $3.5 million street parking system that uses a mobile payment app and multi-space pay stations instead of individual meters.

The last of the 3,500 meters that once dotted downtown sidewalks will be replaced by this fall with identification markers that correspond to parking spots, according to Devin Perry, a spokesperson for the Des Moines City Manager's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTLJQ_0fPhJlmu00

Until all the meters are replaced, though: "If users park where there is a parking meter, they will still need to use the parking meter," Perry said.

More: Des Moines to launch new parking payment system downtown by the end of the month

How does the new ParkDSM payment system work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii6rr_0fPhJlmu00

The new system's app, ParkDSM, is available in the app store for all Android and Apple mobile devices. About 6,000 people downloaded the ParkDSM app last week, Perry said, which "shows us the demand there is from users wanting to take advantage of the new parking system."

ParkDSM is also compatible with the national parking app ParkMobile, which is already used in other cities like Ames, Minneapolis, Omaha and Milwuakee. If you already have an account with ParkMobile, you can use it to pay for parking in Des Moines without downloading the ParkDSM app.

The national app, which is also available in Spanish, will alert you when your time is almost up and will allow you to add additional time without going back out to the pay meter.

Sign numbers correspond to individual parking spots. Drivers can enter their parking spot number on the app or at a pay station. They then select how long they want to park for and pay with credit cards or quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIk1u_0fPhJlmu00

The pay stations, which will be on almost every city block downtown and use three languages — English, Spanish and French — accept quarters and every major form of debit and credit card.

Visit DSM.city/parking for more information on the new parking system.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: There’s a new way to pay for street parking in downtown Des Moines. Here’s how it works

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Restaurant and Bar Destroyed by Tuesday Fire [PHOTOS]

A Tuesday evening fire destroyed a popular gathering spot in a small eastern Iowa town. The fire broke out Tuesday night at Bootleggers River Tavern, a restaurant and bar in the Clayton County town of Millville. The small unincorporated town that sits a short distance west of the Mississippi River near the Turkey River and Highway 52, had a population of 29 people in 2015. Realizing just how much a place like this is the heartbeat of a small community makes this news all the more difficult.
IOWA STATE
B100

New Coffee Truck Is Becoming An Essential For Clinton Residents

Coffee is essential for most people to begin their day, and sometimes get through their day. A new coffee truck in Clinton has opened up with that exact thought in mind. Since it is a coffee truck, Clinton residents can find the owner whipping up her coffee at different locations throughout the town and she plans to spread the Essential Coffee love to others in Eastern Iowa, and eventually Western Illinois.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines approves controversial golf complex

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines City Council has given final approval to a new golf practice and entertainment facility. The developer says the Suite Shots, which will be built just west of Interstate 35 along Grand Avenue, will be the new standard for driving range attractions.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy