ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertsdale, AL

Faith Time: Helping believers shine in the community

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lr5y_0fPhI56O00

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter has passed for Christians, and now might be the best time for congregations to spread their light into the world. We’re joined by pulpit minister Eric Gray from Robertsdale Church of Christ to talk about why it’s important for members of a congregation to shine.

Guest: It’s because Jesus what is that’s what Jesus called us to do. I think that’s really important to think about as followers of Christ. We have this light that’s within us, but Jesus has placed that light within us for the benefit of others. If you think about what is the point of light if it doesn’t help somebody else out and so I think we’ve been called to shine just to help other people out to be a light in this world, which can sometimes be a pretty dark place.

Anchor: Why is after Easter a good time to be the salt of the earth?

Guest: Yeah, Easter is a big weekend. There are more people that are thinking about Jesus than maybe any other weekend aside from Christmas. And so it’s an opportunity to kind of build on a lot of momentum. There were more people that went to church last weekend or on Easter weekend, maybe even for the first time. Than any other time before and So what that means is more people heard the story of Jesus than any other time. And so as people are thinking about Jesus. It’s an opportunity to continue to share the hope, because that’s where the hope of the Christian faith is found. It’s found in the empty tomb, and so it’s important for us to really be a positive influence and to build relationships to continue talking about the story of Jesus even after Easter weekend has ended.

Anchor: How people can be the light of the world?

Guest: the way that we shine is by doing good works and what that means is, you know, we help somebody that’s in need. It could be somebody that needs you to pray for them, and so you offer to pray or you listen to something that’s going on in their life. Maybe you find a person that’s in need and you buy them a meal.

Or you put them up for a night or you connect them with somebody that can help them out if you’re not able to. Do you send somebody an encouraging note or say an encouraging word? And I even think it’s even in the little stuff like just holding a door open for somebody. Some of those common courtesy things that we don’t always see in 2022, but are really important, and to do those in the name of Jesus for the benefit of other people. That makes a big difference because it’s not what most people expect. Most people, unfortunately, don’t expect people to really be kind anymore.

Guest: Yeah, why is it harder to be the light of the world in a secular world?

Guest: It seems like maybe culture, and I’m not necessarily saying here in the South though, just to some degree, I think it is true that just culture, in general, is growing a little more hostile toward the Christian faith and towards some of the Christian values. I think that’s been going on for a while. But it’s really nothing new because there’s a clash of values here, and that’s been the case since Jesus walked onto the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

OCSO: Child found at 1 am sleeping on sidewalk, woman charged with neglect

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman is charged with child neglect after a three-year-old was found sleeping on a sidewalk at about 1 am Saturday according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg was arrested for child neglect. Deputies say a security officer at Choctaw Village Apartments called […]
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police: Not responsible for child being hurt while in custody

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have concluded their internal affairs investigation into two separate incidents that occurred on Feb. 3, 2022. The first incident happened after Pensacola Police served a high-risk search warrant at a home on N 7th Avenue. The Pensacola Police SWAT team was at the home […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robertsdale, AL
Society
City
Robertsdale, AL
Local
Alabama Society
BBC

Ramadan: First time fasting for young Muslims

Young people fasting for the first time during Ramadan have described how the past month has been. "It makes you feel like you're part of something bigger," said 13-year-old Zain. It is a sentiment shared by Nuha, also 13, also fasting for the first time. Zain, from Swansea, and Nuha,...
WORLD
Stacy Wynn

Rebuilding Trust Requires Open Communication

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
InspireMore

10 Compliments Your Kids Need to Hear

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. How do you feel when you get a compliment from a stranger? It’s a good feeling when someone noticed something good about you and said it out loud. But how do you feel when someone you really care about compliments you on something? That’s a great feeling. So imagine the power of the list of compliments for kids we’re going to share with you today. A child who feels valued and accepted by his or her mother can change the world.
KIDS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Giving Up on a Marriage

I didn't want to sell my wedding rings. I needed money for groceries so my children could eat. I was a stay-at-home mother and had become financially vulnerable. My husband was angry I was seeking a divorce.
Psych Centra

Have an Unhealthy Attachment to Your Partner? Healing Is Possible

The emotional bonds you form with other people are essential to your mental health. Healing from relationships that hurt you can make a difference. Attachment refers to the connections and relationships you hold with others. The quality of these bonds is often a result of the early relationships you had with your primary caregivers.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Single women share why they intentionally choose to avoid relationships: 'I prefer the peace'

Dating and marriage may seem like the norm to many, however, some women are challenging the status quo by choosing to remain single. This may seem like a curious decision to make. One Reddit user took to the subreddit Ask Women to find out why women were willingly remaining single. Reddit user CrypticWeirdo9105 asked, "Women who stay single purposefully, what's the reason behind it and how's life been since you made the decision?" In response, many women described the peace and happiness that comes with this lifestyle. Others shared how they feel like they are their best selves when they are single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

6 Events That Trigger Our 'Rejection Emotion'

A key response to rejection is commonly referred to as "hurt feelings," triggered by events including criticism, betrayal, or disassociation. People feel rejected when their relational value to others is perceived not to be high. Increasing one's own feelings of acceptance can begin with determining whose opinions are most important.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Opinion: Shame in Marital Problems

When I became a relationship columnist something unexpected happened. People started telling me their secrets. I could be in the grocery store, a coffee shop, or at a cocktail party. It could be a man or a woman, a close friend, or an acquaintance.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy