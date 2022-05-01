25-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting at Greenville County home

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured Sunday morning.

The woman killed has been identified as 25-year-old Olasha Joi Golden.

The shooting occurred at a home at 846 Fairview Road, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on scene at 6:10 a.m. Sunday and located a woman and a man both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The woman was dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

An official cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown, the Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.

