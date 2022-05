Ever since Buzz Williams’ Aggie basketball team came up one shot short of an NIT championship in the 2021-2022 season, they’ve taken some hits. First, star guard Quenton Jackson declared for the 2022 NBA draft, then Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash entered the transfer portal. But the Aggie hoops program got some good news Monday as Julius Marble, a Dallas native, and 6-foot-9, 245 pound power forward transfer from Michigan State, announced that the next step in his career would be in taken in College Station as a member of Williams’ squad. Marble played in all 36 games for the Spartans last...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO