ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi festival

By The Associated Press
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and several others have been injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi. Hinds County...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Amusement Park#Cooking#Violent Crime#Ap
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WANE-TV

Police shoot man in southwest Indiana, investigation underway

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in southwest Indiana Friday afternoon. The shooting took place after officers with the Jasonville Police Department responded to calls about a man causing problems outside a home in a neighborhood in the town of Jasonville.
JASONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WANE-TV

Fire reported at home off South Anthony; no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fire was reported at a structure on Fort Wayne’s south side Sunday evening. Fire crews were called around 6 p.m. to a home in the area of Hughes Drive and South Anthony Boulevard, just west of Decatur Road/U.S. 27. Several fire engines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
ABC4

Crews tackle fire in Salt Lake City, roads closed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Roads have been blocked in Salt Lake City as crews work to extinguish a fire on Wednesday morning. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident has shut down traffic near 200 South Foss Street as firefighters from The Salt Lake City Fire Department tackle the blaze. The cause of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WANE-TV

Bicyclist hurt in crash with pickup on Illinois Rd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A bicyclist has critical injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck on Illinois Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection with Timberlake Trail. Fort Wayne police say the driver of the pickup was heading east on Illinois....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Voice

Death Reported At Central PA Prison (DEVELOPING)

A death at a central Pennsylvania prison is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police. The death happened at SCI Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman. 'Additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses," Ammerman said Monday, May 4. Follow Daily Voice for updates. to sign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Atlantic House Fire

(Atlantic) A fire destroyed a home in Atlantic on Wednesday morning. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel says the call went out at around 4:50 a.m. at 2nd and Cedar Street. “When our engineer arrived at the scene the east side of the house was fully engulfed,” said Cappel. “At that time, we wanted to get the fire knocked down and make sure no one was in the house, which proved to be the case. The fire got into the shingles underneath the steel roof which provided a challenge for us.”
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy