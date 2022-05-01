ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 8:31 AM.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Gadsden, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Late tonight through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 05:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Taylor DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Taylor, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla and Coastal Taylor Counties. * WHEN...Late tonight through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Wind River Mountains West Snow showers today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. An additional 1 to 2 inches expected, with locally higher amounts in the Wind River Range. * WHERE...Sweetwater County, southern Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin, Western Wind River Range and Green Mountains. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. The steadiest snow will be this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may become slick and snow covered. Road conditions should improve after mid morning.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico Areas of fog early this morning Areas of fog have rapidly developed across the area early this morning. Visibilities have dropped to one half mile or less in many locations since sunrise. The fog is expected to burn off as the morning progresses. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds...watch for children at school bus stops...and use low beam headlights only.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Lamar, Pike, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Butts; Lamar; Pike; Spalding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spalding, northeastern Pike, southwestern Butts and northern Lamar Counties through 500 AM EDT At 433 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Orchard Hill, or near Griffin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Griffin, Milner, Orchard Hill, East Griffin, Liberty Hill, Goggins, Johnstonville and Chappel Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Deeper Water#Coastal Broward County
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Choctaw, Crenshaw, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Choctaw; Crenshaw; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Inland, Covington, Baldwin Central, Escambia, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh Counties. In Florida, Okaloosa Inland, Escambia Inland and Santa Rosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Snow showers this morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. An additional 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Big Horn Mountains. * WHEN...This morning. Only light showers are expected this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mountain passes may become slick and snow covered. This includes Granite Pass and Powder River Pass.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson ISOLATED AREAS OF PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Several locations of patchy dense fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by 8 am. Eventhough this is only patchy fog, roadway travel can still be dangerous with vehicles driving at very different speeds when coming into areas of patchy dense fog.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans ISOLATED AREAS OF PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Several locations of patchy dense fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by 8 am. Eventhough this is only patchy fog, roadway travel can still be dangerous with vehicles driving at very different speeds when coming into areas of patchy dense fog.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Camden, southeastern Pasquotank and southeastern Currituck Counties through 800 AM EDT At 728 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Old Trap, or 9 miles southwest of Grandy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Point Harbor around 740 AM EDT. Grandy around 745 AM EDT. Sanderling around 750 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Spot, Texas, Bertha, Harbinger and Mamie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Decatur; Grady; Seminole; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colquitt, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forsyth, Gwinnett, North Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Forsyth; Gwinnett; North Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Forsyth, southwestern Gwinnett and northeastern Fulton Counties through 700 AM EDT At 632 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Berkeley Lake, or 14 miles west of Lawrenceville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Many areas in this location have already received up to 2.5" of rain from earlier storms. Locations impacted include Lawrenceville, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Duluth, Suwanee, Lilburn, Norcross, Berkeley Lake, Mountain Park, Brookwood and Mechanicsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake MORE WINDY DAYS ON THE WAY, WITH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS FOR MOTHER`S DAY WEEKEND --Thursday and Friday-- * A pair of systems brushing through the region will bring gusty winds both days, with Friday looking to have the strongest peak winds. Anticipate wind gusts of 35-45 mph Thursday, and 35-55 mph Friday, locally stronger in wind prone locations. Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans/NDOT for the current road information. * Area of blowing dust are possible both afternoons downwind of the Carson Sink, possibly affecting portions of I-80, US 50, and Highway 95. In addition, backcountry and ski recreation could be impacted along with choppy conditions on area lakes. * A few light showers with minimal liquid totals are possible in far northern Nevada and northeast California. --Mother`s Day Weekend into Early Next Week-- * It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This front will usher in a much colder air mass and high temperatures on Mother`s Day will be 15-20 degrees below normal. * There will be rain and snow showers with the front, but again, liquid amounts will be minimal. There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard, though it is hard to get snow to stick to roadways in lower elevation valleys this late in the spring. * Well below normal temperatures and chances for light showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday next week. While still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday and Monday nights.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy