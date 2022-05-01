Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Camden, southeastern Pasquotank and southeastern Currituck Counties through 800 AM EDT At 728 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Old Trap, or 9 miles southwest of Grandy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Point Harbor around 740 AM EDT. Grandy around 745 AM EDT. Sanderling around 750 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Spot, Texas, Bertha, Harbinger and Mamie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
