ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, UT

Letters to the editor for May 1

By St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago

If this is our water strategy, we're doomed

I read in your paper that the Washington county commissioners think they are doing a great job of dealing with the water shortage in St. George.  We’re doomed!  First of all they have made no changes to the water usage for 95% of the people who live in St. George. Then they set the new rules up so that the bigger the house you build, i.e. the more money you have, the more water you can use.  Sounds fair to me.

I don’t think any of the Commissioners have any real notion of what life will be like in St. George if this is the best they can do. Goodbye green golf courses. Goodbye green lawns. Goodbye to the residents of Washington County who can’t stay because there is no water to flush their toilets with. History has done this before.  The last big drought emptied out well established and populated places like Five Finger Ridge and Chaco Canyon.  Will somebody wake these guys up please!

On the other hand, there may be no way of stopping the effects of a drought that won’t end any time soon.  In that case, we’re definitely doomed!

Kathy Canada

Cedar City

Student debt forgiveness would be unfair

Many of our federal government personnel (executive branch, legislators, and bureaucrats) are contemplating some form of government collegiate student debt forgiveness.  It seems somewhat ironic that college students who of their own volition signed a legal contract to repay a student loan with some level of subsidized interest now have the irresponsible attitude that they are owed some sort of recompense for their debt. This attitude can only be construed as indicative of individuals who lack self-respect and are deficient in any semblance of ethics and integrity.

Like many young people of my college days, I worked my way through school part time during each semester and full time during the summer months. Given that our government entities in their infinite silliness decide to forgive collegiate student debt it is only “equitable” that I be reimbursed for my undergraduate educational costs (tuition and books) which amount to ~$24,000.00 in 2021 dollars. If you include living expenses my undergraduate educational cost is ~$185,000.00 in 2021 dollars.

In its basic form a college degree is essentially a tool. In my engineering craft apprenticeship, it was understood and endorsed by the union that a craftsman is responsible to purchase the tools of his trade. Albeit we could consider subsidizing trades personnel technical college and the purchase of their tools.

Nick Whitehead

Washington

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Letters to the editor for May 1

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
St. George, UT
City
Saint George, UT
County
Washington County, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
Washington County, UT
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Commissioners
ABC4

Ghost towns of Utah

(ABC4) – According to Visit Utah, every ghost town has a story to tell. They are often reminders of long forgotten dreams, hopes, struggles and gradual decline. Utah is home to more than 100 ghost towns. One of the most famous is Grafton, which is located just outside of Zion National Park. Grafton is most […]
UTAH STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

Special education millage fails, all others approved Tuesday

A 2-mill increase request for special education throughout Hillsdale County failed to garner support among voters Tuesday with the request voted down 3,073-1,590. Taxpayers currently pay 2.9656 mills for special education — the lowest among surrounding counties and the plan was, if approved, to flow funding through the Hillsdale County Intermediate School District to all Hillsdale County Public Schools where approximately 900 students have mild to severe needs in special education.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KUTV

BLM begins wild burro roundup in Emery County

(KUTV) — Wild burro roundups have begun in Emery County. Officials with the Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office said they began operations Saturday to remove wild burro from within and outside of the Sinbad Herd Management Area in Emery County. The process, they said, will "help balance...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Join the Elk Garden Club as it offers two community events. On Saturday, May 7 the club will tour a Spring Creek bulb garden to see what’s coming up, hear what’s planted and more. Parking will be limited, so meet to car pool at the Khoury’s parking lot near the Post Office. Information as to meeting time and directions will be posted closer to the date on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/elkogardenclub.
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Waste water proves COVID is on the rise in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Representatives from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have noted that recent data contracted from wastewater samples suggests that COVID-19 is on the rise.  According to the DEQ, virus concentrations in sewage, measured by collecting a sample at the inlet of sewage treatment plants, provide an indication of the status and […]
Herald-Journal

State did not confirm avian flu outbreak at "commercial" facility

An article in Tuesday's Herald Journal misrepresented a statement by Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The article dealt with outbreaks of avian influenza in Cache Valley — one at Willow Park's Zootah facility and another at a private, undisclosed location. Contrary...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utahns encouraged to hold off on new landscaping

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah’s housing market continues to boom while the drought continues to get worse, Utahns are being asked to delay putting in new landscaping. In particular, turf in the form of sod and grass seed.    “I think it’s important to understand the situation that we’re in,” Pineview Water Systems General Manager Ben […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Urban Flea Market SLC kicks off for summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Folks gathered at the outdoor Urban Flea Market at the Gateway on Sunday. The Gateway is a destination for dining, entertainment, community-driven events, urban living, and creative office space, located on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City. The flea market has been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

512
Followers
564
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy