Bolivar, OH

Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says

By Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Bolivar man was charged early...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 38

Bonnie Taylor
2d ago

The last repeated OVI person I dealt with in the E.R. had 8 and had just driven off an overpass killing a cop and a father of 3. They aren't quitting. Get that thru your thick liquor clouded heads!!!!!

Reply
10
❤️ Skylar
3d ago

Someone needs to do a lot of jail time!! That's ridiculous is are justice system waiting for him to kill someone!? SMDH..

Reply(1)
16
Trump Patriot
3d ago

My ex son in law had more than this and only ever spent the night in jail to sober up! What a joke! Wayne County!

Reply
10
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

