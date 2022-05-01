Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says

An Alabama public health employee has been mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs as she was following up on a previous attack on a woman by the same canines.Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 58-year-old longtime employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health, died on Friday in the savage attack in Red Bay, close to the Alabama-Mississippi border, according to authorities.Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Ms Beard had gone to the rural area to follow up on an incident earlier in the week where a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs.Investigators believe she was trying to contact...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO