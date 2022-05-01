ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMR New Haven investigating series of threats made by former employee

By Sydney Reynolds
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Medical Response of New Haven is investigating a series of threats that were made by a former employee this past week, according to officials.

Sometime this week, police were alerted of threatening text messages from this individual, according to the company’s communications representative. Both the New Haven Fire Department and New Haven Police Department became involved in the active situation.

News 8 was also provided information regarding multiple emails sent out to current employees. According to these emails, AMR was placed on lockdown more than once during the past week. The facility has not commented on whether this is connected to the former employee.

Emergency Operations confirmed that an arrest has been made, but the New Haven Police Department has yet to provide information on the charges or the former employee’s identity.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

