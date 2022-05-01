ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon separate after 39 years, stay legally married

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nff4Z_0fPhDPxi00
Separating: Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon announced they were separating after 39 years of marriage. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Actor Dan Aykroyd and his wife, Donna Dixon, are separating after 39 years of marriage, the couple said.

The “Ghostbusters” and “Saturday Night Live” star, 69, said that he and Dixon will remain legally married and will continue to share a “loving friendship,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

People was the first outlet to report the separation, which was announced on the couple’s 39th anniversary.

“After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths,” the couple told People in a joint statement. “We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners.

“This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Aykroyd and Dixon, 64, were married on April 29, 1983, after they met that year on the set of the film “Doctor Detroit,” People reported. They later appeared together in “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983), “Spies Like Us” (1985), “The Couch Trip” (1988) and “Exit to Eden” (1994).

The couple have three daughters together, including singer-songwriter Vera Sola (born Danielle Aykroyd), 32, Entertainment Weekly reported. Their other daughters are Belle, 28, and Stella, 24, People reported.

“You gotta find the right person -- look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul,” Aykroyd told the Tampa Bay Times in a 2014 interview. “She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon.”

Aykroyd was previously engaged to the late Carrie Fisher after proposing to her on the set of “The Blues Brothers” in 1979, according to Entertainment Weekly.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Donna Dixon
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King reveal what led to their ‘beautiful’ 46-year friendship

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have opened up about their lengthy friendship and revealed how it first started nearly 46 years ago.Winfrey, 68, and King, 67, discussed how a sleepover during a snowstorm led to their friendship during a recent interview with People, with the friends recalling how they’d spent the entire night talking.They recalled how, back when Winfrey was a 22-year-old news anchor in Baltimore, Maryland, she offered King, who was a 21-year-old production assistant at the time, a place to stay for the evening. According to the longtime friends, they had barely known each other yet, but Winfrey...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Entertainment Weekly
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jerry verDorn Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Jerry verDorn, an actor known for his work in long-running daytime dramas Guiding Light and One Life to Live, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on November, 23 1949, in South Dakota, verDorn graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy