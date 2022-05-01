Ryan Holiday spreads the gospel of Stoicism worldwide with his tiny Bastrop bookstore

Holiday and his wife, Samantha, opened The Painted Porch in January 2021. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

At The Painted Porch, a small Bastrop bookstore, customers must still wear a mask before entering.

COVID-19 numbers are down, and life has seemed to move on , but not inside this 140-year-old building that specializes in titles that are thousands of years old. Regardless, owner Ryan Holiday, famous for being America’s foremost proponent of Stoicism, a Greek and Roman philosophy with core tenets of ego-killing and emotion control, is no bleeding heart liberal. In fact, he's pretty difficult to pin down politically.

Holiday lives on a farm in a county that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, though he wrote two open letters to his father urging him not to vote for the former president. He owns multiple guns. Earlier this year, the store made waves when they partnered with Scribd to hand out banned books after certain Texas school districts removed them from classrooms . Based on Holiday's writings, he appears to be more of a centrist than anything .

Like many of his life decisions, though, this one is governed equally by the logic of his personal life — his youngest child isn’t eligible to be vaccinated yet and his employees would prefer to avoid respiratory illness — and by the philosophy that has studied for more than a decade.

Really, what would Marcus Aurelius do?

“The idea that the Stoic would just be like, open it up, like, ‘Who gives a shit,’ is to completely miss the point of what the philosophy is about,” Holiday says.

He should know. Though Holiday is quick to note that he isn't academically trained in philosophy, he has become the leader of a new movement in integrating Stoicism into modern life, one of turbulence and uncertainty.

Author and writer Ryan Holiday speaks at SXSW on March 9, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage) (Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Holiday, 34, who estimates that the store carries about 1,000 different titles, says he has read every book for sale inside Painted Porch. He opened the store in January 2020, after purchasing three buildings — two adjoining and one separate — on Main Street in Bastrop. It was an admittedly terrible time to open a bookstore (or any business, really). But Holiday has no regrets in plunking down his life’s savings for a space to sell dead-tree books just two months before a worldwide pandemic began.

Holiday, who has authored seven books so far, needed a place to write and record podcasts and videos for his immensely popular series The Daily Stoic . So, “instead of just having an office in a nondescript building somewhere, the ancillary benefit is people get to discover books that they wouldn't discover somewhere else,” he says.

As one story goes, Zeno, the eventual founder of Stoicism, found himself wandering into a bookstore in Athens following a shipwreck in the fourth century B.C., listened to its proprietor reading from Socrates, and dove into philosophy. Holiday’s venture is an homage to that act of discovery, and to Zeno himself. After washing up and finding inspiration, the philosopher taught at Stoa Poikile, a name that roughly translates to The Painted Porch.

The Painted Porch is a rough translation of Stoa Poikile, the location at which Zeno taught Stoicism. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

In 2015, Holiday moved to Bastrop, where he, his wife, and two children live on 40 acres of farmland alongside cattle, chickens, ducks, and other animals. The California native and one-time New York City resident says that city life made him busy, anxious, and competitive, which is in discordance with Stoicism.

In New York, “I probably never made more money than I ever had,” Holiday says. “There are cooler opportunities, and I was crushing it professionally. But then I was going like, ‘This isn't how I want to do it.’”

Holiday tells me that the Stoics and the Epicureans used the word “ataraxia,” or, freedom from external and internal disturbances.

“And this morning, we're on a farm, we took the kids for a walk, I didn't have my phone with me, we were just outside. You know? That's where I want to be,” he says.

The Painted Porch is an homage to Stoicism, and also an office for Holiday's other ventures. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

At 19, Holiday read Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations on a lark and it blew his mind, but not because it transformed his perception of reality or space and time. The translation, by Gregory Hays, was simple and accessible, and, importantly, not at all theoretical.

“I think it hit me because it’s not trying to explain the universe,” he says. “It's this guy trying to make it in the world, writing notes to himself about how to be a better person.”

Written in the second century by the Roman emperor, Meditations is remarkable — at least Hays’ translation is — in the unpretentiousness of its plain language. It’s almost like it was written by a modern self-help author — someone like Holiday — particularly the #grindset sections about getting out of bed.

“I think stoicism stayed there,” Holiday says, “about the practical, meaningful questions of life. I think very few people wake up and think, I'd like to explore philosophy, but they do wake up and go, ‘I have problems, human problems. Can someone help me with those things?’”

After dropping out of the University of California, Riverside, to take a job with Hollywood talent agency The Collective, Holiday became somewhat of a viral marketing stunt man. He created hoax billboards for controversial author Tucker Max and salacious advertisements for American Apparel. After leaving the company in 2014, Holiday parlayed his notoriety as a PR trickster into his first book, 2012’s Trust Me, I'm Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator , for which he received a $250,000 advance.

The employees at The Painted Porch often work on Holiday's other projects, like his podcast. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

Today, his podcast The Daily Stoic charts in the top 10 in U.S. education and self-improvement, his books regularly become No. 1 best-sellers, and just one of his Instagram accounts has 1.5 million followers. In exchange for this success, Holiday has faced a fair amount of pushback, particularly from academics who deem his brand of Stoicism as inauthentic, or himself as a mere “popularizer” of the philosophy.

“I'm literally trying to popularize the ideas of Stoicism,” Holiday says in retort. “You're not exactly insulting me by confirming that I succeeded at what I set out to do.”

Daniel Bonevac is a philosophy professor at the University of Texas who admits before our call that he is unfamiliar with Holiday’s work. But he says that Stoicism is maybe the only philosophy for which non-academics like Holiday might be more equipped to disseminate than ivory tower-dwellers.

“I think they're actually much better positioned than most professional philosophers are to talk about it,” Bonevac says. “Partially because the Stoics are dealing with practical problems of living.”

Aurelius also resonated with Bonevac as a youngster, and as an adult, he sees the rising popularity of Stoicism as natural. Because the Stoics weren’t philosophy teachers but rather citizens and civil servants seeking better ways to live in a volatile world, their writings — and Holiday’s — have begun to make sense after 9/11 and the Iraq War, after Trump and the pandemic.

“Most philosophical ideas don't help you much with those problems; they assume a certain level of stability,” Bonevac says. “And in a highly unstable world, Stoic ideas … that's what they're really about.”

Stoicism has become increasingly popular with celebrities, including many famous athletes and coaches. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

I catch up with Holiday at the end of a mini tour of sorts, following talks with Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss football team and a speech to cadets at the U.S. Naval Academy.

His writings have become popular with those in leadership positions, particularly sports coaches. Seeing as one of the core tenets of stoicism is — to be reductive — controlling only what one can control, it’s fair to say that every NBA coach and MLB manager lives (or strives to live) like a stoic. If Marcus Aurelius’ teaching “to be like the rock that the waves keep crashing over. It stands unmoved and the raging of the sea falls still around it” doesn’t describe Bill Belichick, then nothing does.

That’s why Holiday’s 2014 book The Obstacle Is the Way caught on like wildfire in the sports world, counting Marquette men’s basketball coach (and former UT coach) Shaka Smart, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, and many others as Holiday converts.

As Holiday’s star has risen, though, so have questions about the nature of his brand of pop-philosophy. Would Seneca point a camera at his face and tell hundreds of thousands of people how to live? Holiday has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Ego is the enemy.” How does he square that with his reach on social media, whose chief currency is self-imager?

Holiday says his phone doesn’t have Twitter or Instagram. He writes the emails, he makes the forward-facing videos where he tells followers how to best put their kids to bed or get creative work done, and then he steps away.

“It's not good for the soul to have this kind of access to the numbers,” Holiday says. “And I don't think it makes good art either.”

Still, since his social media presence has ballooned, he has become somewhat of a celebrity, getting recognized regularly because his face is everywhere online.

Holiday's store has required masks since they opened in January 2021 (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

On my way out of The Painted Porch, a woman excitedly approaches Holiday and asks if it’s really him. She tells Holiday that she is from Boston, but visiting San Antonio and decided to make the pilgrimage out to the shop, which is around 100 miles from the city center.

“ Stillness Is the Key changed my life,” she says, beaming. “I just had to come up here.”

An older man walks in, pointedly reading the sign about requiring masks that blocks the entrance to The Painted Porch so that customers can’t miss it.

“We have masks right here, sir,” Holiday says, calmly.

Holiday takes me to the back, where he has framed a letter from a woman who claims she walked out of the store last year because of the mask requirement. Writing as a librarian who didn’t vote for Trump and who “cares for people deeply,” the anonymous scribe then refers to “non FDA approved experimental ‘vaccines’” and mask mandates as “this bizarre agenda” that is creating “a new version of Jim Crow.”

The Painted Porch carries roughly 1,000 different titles, including many books on philosophy. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

Holiday caught blowback in 2016 and 2020 for public letters he wrote to his father encouraging him to not vote for Donald Trump, from the public and from his dad. He says it’d be easier and better for business to be apolitical and to merely use Stoicism to tell people how to be better at business. But there’s an ethical and moral component to the philosophy that he feels compelled to apply in his writing, podcasts, and videos.

“I feel obligated to talk about what this philosophy asks of you,” he says. “Like, if stoicism is making you a better sociopath … you're missing the point.”

Marcus Aurelius was a literal politician, so his writings reflected his experience in social issues. And he lived through a pandemic, an illness named the Antonine Plague after him. Holiday says Aurelius’ writings on the plague are applicable today, teachings that didn’t make sense to him until COVID-19 hit. The emperor wrote that there were two kinds of plagues: that of the body and that of the character. Holiday says he saw people he loved, people with whom he thought he was on the same page infected with the latter during the pandemic.

“I'd much rather get COVID than that,” Holiday says, sighing. “It seems like the recovery rate is lower than having your brain transformed into becoming a bad person.”

