San Antonio, TX

Young San Antonio couple to open St. Paul Square coffee shop for vinyl lovers

By Camille Sauers
 3 days ago
Vincent Guerrero, 28, and Jonabelle Timms, 25.  (Courtesy of Jonabelle Timms)

There's a new coffee shop brewing in St. Paul Square, but the owners are no strangers to the Espee -adjacent neighborhood. Vice Coffee is the passion project of Vincent Guerrero and girlfriend Jonabelle Timms, the esthetician responsible for the Tik-Tok trendy Beauty Haus. The couple's second business is expected to open in early June of this year.

San Antonio's newest coffee hangout will be located on the first floor at St. Paul Square, just a stairwell away from Timms' beauty studio , which opened to great success in fall 2021. Guerrero, a vinyl lover with a background in coffee and bar tending, wants to make the shop something of a music lounge, with more developments to come down the road.

"I want to make it basically a one-stop-shop where I can go maybe grab a cup of coffee and while I'm there, browse and find a record that resonates with me and I don't have to leave to enjoy it," Guerrero shares. "I could just take a seat, sit down at a record listening station and get the full experience. For me I think that's the main point of this whole shop."

"We'll definitely have all of the good things that you need to make you feel comfortable," Timms adds. "Nice seating, good music, yummy eats. Just another safe space in San Antonio that we feel like is really desired and very much needed."

Having got together at a coffee shop, the young couple have always toyed with the idea of opening a shop of their own. The stars aligned when the space opened up earlier this year. With the help of St. Paul Square developer Don Thomas, they were able to make their dream a reality.

"Nervousness is just another word for excitement. You know? If that's the case, I'm like extremely excited to do this," shares Guerrero.

"Hopefully we can make it another successful one," Timms says.

For more updates, you can find Vice Coffee on Instagram .  Find Vice at 123 Heiman Street.

