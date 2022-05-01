ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller, Chloe Salsameda
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MV4UG_0fPhCFUJ00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were shot in Greenville County Sunday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at Fairview Road around 6:10 a.m. and found a man and woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

“We are investigating this as a very suspicious death,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5gBO_0fPhCFUJ00

Paramedics said the woman died at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Olasha Joi Golden, 25, of Simpsonville.

The man was taken to the hospital, according to deputies. Ellis said his injuries appear to be “non-life threatening”

Deputies could be seen removing bags of evidence from the home while a K-9 unit searched the property.

“The sheriff’s office is in the process of — with forensics and the coroner’s office — conducting a much more thorough investigation,” said Ellis.

Neighbors were woken to deputies and paramedics arriving at the home this morning. 7NEWS spoke with one man who has lived in the area for decades. He said he has never seen anything like this so close to his home.

“It’s very concerning,” said the neighbor. “You think you’re kind of immune to this kind of stuff. But, here it is right down the street.”

The coroner’s office said an autopsy for Golden is scheduled for Monday.

